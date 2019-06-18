The Green Room 42 Presents BUCK FIFTY: LYRICS I WROTE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF MY 40S

THE GREEN ROOM 42, Broadway's Funky New Cabaret Club, presents BUCK FIFTY: LYRICS I WROTE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF MY 40s, an evening celebrating the last ten years of shows and songs by award-winning writer Sammy Buck.

The program will feature songs from Buck's collaborations with Daniel S. Acquisto, EllaRose Chary, Brian Feinstein, Brandon James Gwinn, Fran Sillau, Jeff Thomson, Eric H. Weinberger and Clay Zambo - including work from the Off-Broadway Alliance Award Winning StinkyKids The Musical, ...And Then I Wrote A Song About It, Small Town Story and The Doll Maker's Gift, as well as a preview of Flame, Buck's new show as composer/lyricist.

It will feature a cast comprised of Broadway, Off-Broadway and regional veterans as well as students and recent alumni from programs such as Penn State, The Hartt School, Temple University, Wagner College and Village Theatre KIDSTAGE, and cast members from the Broadway Records "RADcording" of Buck and Acquisto's Like You Like It.

The cast** includes Ry Armstrong, Zack Blanchette, Nick Cearley, Mackenzie Dade, Sunnie Eraso, AJ Foggiano, Julianne Friedson, Ilana Gabrielle, Alexa Green, Katie Griffith, Lesli Margherita, Mark Montague, Jacqueline Neeley, Stefanie Plumley, Sophie Poole, Nathan Rabinowitz Buck, Aaron Riesebeck, Mimi Turque and Joanna Young.

Brandon James Gwinn music directs, with Daniel S. Acquisto on percussion and Buck on banjo.

The concert is directed by Dev Bondarin and production managed by Mackenzie Meeks.

BUCK FIFTY: LYRICS I WROTE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF MY 40s plays The Green Room 42 on Saturday, June 22 at 9:30pm. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42.

**Cast subject to change





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You