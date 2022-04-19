Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Drunk Texts Announce Two Events For STAR WARS Day

Learn more about the two upcoming performances!

Apr. 19, 2022  

May the Fourth Be With You! The Drunk Texts is ready to celebrate our favorite holiday this May with TWO drunken Shakespearean Star Wars performances!

Join us for A Hope Renew'd on Wednesday, May the Fourth at 11pm at Q.E.D. in Astoria OR for the premiere of Andrew Sanford's The Empire Doth Protest on Friday, May the Sixth at 9:30pm at The Duplex in the West Village.

The force is strong with us this year so don't miss your opportunity to play drinking games with Yoda, take shots with Darth Vader and celebrate Star Wars Day the Drunk Texts way!

Tickets for both shows start at $10 (+2 drink min at The Duplex, $15 at the door) and can be purchased at thedrunktexts.com.

This team of professional thespians dusts off a classical text, or a text made classical, in a performance that combines drinking games, improvisation and audience participation. A boozy twist on classical theatre, this interactive evening lets the audience vote on who takes the next shot and even safely volunteer for a crucial cameo line. Drink along with us as we bring the bar to the classics...you may have heard of these texts before, but you've never seen them like this.

