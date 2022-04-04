Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apr. 4, 2022  

The Broadway Beat To Perform Latest Edition Of Live Show ACT THREE

Theatre satire site The Broadway Beat will perform the latest edition of their live show, The Broadway Beat presents Act Three: Beauty and the Beast, on Monday April 18th, 7:00pm at Caveat on the lower east side. The show will also feature opening sets by Joe Pera, Abby Govindan, and Ethan Hardy.

"We've written a show that we're proud of; it's stupid in all the right ways, with six original songs and a cast who are surely overqualified," says the site's Editor-In-Chief and the show creator Zach Raffio. "We're really excited to share what happens after the beast gets shaved or whatever."

The cast includes Raffio and co-writers HaleyJane Rose and Edward Precht, as well as Dante Giannetta (Discoteque Support) Ana Dratz (of indie band Boy Band), Laura Ornella (Humor Darling), Saif (The PIT), Shannon Gaffney, and Angela Batuure (Discoteque Support). Previous iterations of the show included Act Three: Little Shop of Horrors and Act Three: Grease, the latter of which was performed as part of the New York Comedy Festival.

In-person tickets are on sale now and livestream tickets are also available. The show will be available to stream from 7:00pm on Monday April 18th through 7:00pm on Monday April 25th. For more info and tickets, CLICK HERE. To read The Broadway Beat and learn how to pitch headlines of your own, CLICK HERE.

