Amine Hachem to Bring 2021 Comeback Special to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Amine Hachem in his 2021 Comeback Special Around The World on Saturday, December 4 at 7:00pm, returning to the club after successful performances in New York and across the globe, including sold out engagements at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Around The World invites audience members to hop on a time machine and travel from one country to another. The journey starts in Brazil and Argentina before climbing up to Mexico and the United States. Then, it's on to Europe, from the streets of Paris to the magic of Rome and Napoli. After some quick stops in Germany and Russia, patrons will be transported to Spain, with a natural progression in music from Andalusian to Baladi and Ajami, sending us to the Middle East and Africa.

And of course, there will be a few Christmas hits to kick off the season!

Preview "Ochi Chornye/Dark Eyes" here, a Russian folk song with a Lebanese twist, from Amine's previous show at Feinstein's/54 Below, ahead of his concert:

Accompanying Amine will be conductor and pianist Brian Holman, a "superb partner artist" (Hudson-Catskill) hailed for his "magic baton" (Brooklyn Eagle), leading a dynamic 7-piece band. Equally at home in popular music, Brian has appeared with operatic greats in the United States, Italy, and South Africa, and has enjoyed a lengthy collaboration with Amine worldwide.

Amine Hachem in Around The World plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Saturday, December 4 at 7:00pm. There is a $45-$95 cover charge and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at https://54below.com/events/amine-hachem-4/. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT AMINE HACHEM

Amine has performed across the globe at venues including Carnegie Hall, The United Nations, The Henry Ford Museum, the Basilica of St. Patrick's Cathedral, the MGM Grand Casino, the Bellagio Las Vegas, The Waldorf Astoria, Gotham Hall, Andrew W. Mellon Hall Auditorium, Elebash Recital Hall, The Metropolitan Club, and Casino Du Liban. He has also performed on the fabulous runways of New York Fashion Week as a guest performer and appeared in the Hollywood film Ocean's 8. As lead tenor, Amine has performed in operas and musicals including La Traviata, Tosca, Carmen, La Bohème, I Lombardi Alla Prima Crociata, Mahler's Symphony No. 8, Beethoven's Symphony No. 9, L'heure Espagnole, to Phantom of the Opera, Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and Evita. He also performs in cabarets and concert venues, as well as with international orchestras such as the Lebanese Philharmonic Orchestra, Kiev Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Hellenic Symphony Orchestra. In the Middle East, Amine has sung for Kings, Queens, and heads of states.