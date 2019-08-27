Telly Leung Returns to The Green Room 42 for Encore of SING HAPPY

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the return of Broadway and TV star Telly Leung for an encore performance of his show "Sing Happy" on Thursday, September 26 at 7:00 PM. Direct from his star turn as the title role in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway, Leung (Allegiance, Godspell, Rent, "Glee") will present an eclectic evening of music which follows his musical journey from Brooklyn to Broadway. "Sing Happy" takes an intimate and revealing look at the ups and downs of what it takes to be a professional singer, from joyful Broadway openings to a career-threatening event that almost ended it all. "Sing Happy" features Music direction by Gary Adler (Alterboyz) and is directed by Alan Muraoka ("Sesame Street," Pacific Overtures, Miss Saigon).



Telly Leung is a New York City native who was recently named one of the "Out 100" by Out Magazine and "Faces To Watch" by The Los Angeles Times. His Broadway and national touring credits include In Transit, Allegiance (with George Takei and Lea Salonga), Godspell, Rent (final Broadway company), Wicked (Boq, original Chicago company), Pacific Overtures, and Flower Drum Song. In 2010, he starred as Angel in Rent at the Hollywood Bowl opposite Wayne Brady, directed by Neil Patrick Harris. Television audiences will remember him as Wes the Warbler on "Glee," as well as his guest star appearances on "Instinct," "Odd Mom Out," "Deadbeat," and "Law and Order: Criminal Intent." Telly is featured on many original Broadway cast recordings and he has released two solo albums, I'll Cover You (2012) and Songs for You (2016) on Yellow Sound Label. For more information, please visit www.TellyLeung.com.

Telly Leung will perform "Sing Happy" at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Thursday, September 26 at 7:00 PM. The cover changes is $30-$75. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42

