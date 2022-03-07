Tammy Faye Starlite's TAMAR to Return to PANGEA in April

The highly anticipated extension of "Yesterday, Today and Tamar," Tammy Faye Starlite's maddeningly funny portrayal of the maddeningly self-serious Israeli chanteuse Tamar, is coming back to Pangea in April, after a delay in January caused by a worldwide pandemic.

Starlite's latest take-no-prisoners alt-cabaret satire is directed by Rachel Lichtman and co-written by Starlite and Lichtman. It will perform three consecutive Thursdays, April 7, 14, and 21, all at 7pm, and all at the tenacious East Village boite Pangea, in its jewel-box Cabaret Room, which has recently resumed a regular schedule of dinner-shows.

Starlite's "Yesterday, Today and Tamar," premiered on October 7 2021, playing a month of Thursdays. The show's by-popular-demand extension began on December 2, before being cut short in January. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. There is a $20 food and drink minimum. For tickets visit www.pangeanyc.com Proof of vaccination is still required for admission to Pangea.

Adding another character to her rogue's gallery of intensely complicated (and notably blonde) women -- like the rock icons Nico and Marianne Faithfull and her eponymous evangelical country singer Tammy Faye Starlite - Starlite whips up a delirium of social, cultural and musical satire with this embodiment of the ambiguously famous Israeli screen and pop starlet Tamar. She is aided on stage by her regular cohorts: Keith Hartel (bass); Richard Feridun (electric guitar); David Nagler (piano, keyboards), and Eszter Balint (violin).

Known internationally as "The Belle of El Al," Tamar is the winner of two Giorgio Awards for Best Spoken Word Disco Performance by a Non-Belarussian Female Solo. Her early folk classics include "Ba'Shana Ha'Ba'Ah" ("Suzanne") and the Euro-international disco hits "Lo Yisa Goy" and her unforgettable "Nights in White Satin." Her guest-starring roles on television include Chi Sono, Musikpop, Dig a Dang, and The Merv Griffin Show. She has had various speaking roles in Golan-Globus productions such as "The Fig Bush." She arrives in the Big Apple after a triumphant three-weeker at The Pink Reef in Coral Gables.

PROMO VIDEO BY NETWORK 77

https://vimeo.com/540520441?utm_campaign=5370367&utm_source=affiliate&utm_channel=affiliate&cjevent=0f0707cf9da411ec8135b7460a82b824&clickid=0f0707cf9da411ec8135b7460a82b824

Rachel Lichtman is a writer, director, producer and multimedia artist who has created a variety of groovy documentary, comedy, and music programming. She is the head of Network 77.

A near-business fatality of the pandemic, Pangea earned the prestigious Village Award, presented by Village Preservation, in June 2021. Since introducing music and performance in January 2015, Pangea has become a major hub of the burgeoning alt-cabaret movement.

For reservations online visit www.pangeanyc.com , or for info call 212/995-0900. Pangea is located at 178 Second Avenue (between 11th & 12th Streets).