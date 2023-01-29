Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TITANIQUE Co-Creator Nicholas Connell to Perform at Sid Gold's Request Room's Musical Monday

Nicholas Connell's Musical Monday debut will be on January 30, 2023.

Jan. 29, 2023  

Billboard-charting singer/songwriter Nicholas Connell will be on the piano bench performing/hosting at Sid Gold's Request Room's "Musical Monday" Broadway karaoke experience on Monday in New York City.

Connell is known for co-creating and music supervising the hit Off-Broadway Musical "Titanique," a parody of James Cameron's 1997 movie "Titanic" sprinkled with bops from Celine Dion's biggest hits including the film's signature, Grammy-award winning song "My Heart WIll Go On."

Broadway babies get the special opportunity to test their pipes with Connell on the keys all night long while sipping specialty cocktails based on iconic songs like "Always On My Mind" and "Strawberry Fields." Non-alcoholic cocktails are available as well.

The event takes place in a vintage lounge with alcoves and an old-school, eight seat piano bar.

Celebrities like Seth McFarlane, Keegan-Michael Key, Jon Hamm and Tina Fey have dropped into Sid Gold's Request Room to sing a tune. You never know who you might see!

Nicholas Connell's Musical Monday debut takes place at SId Gold's Request Room (165 W. 26th St, New York, NY 10001) on January 30, 2023 from 8:00 p.m. - Midnight. There is no cover charge but a two drink minimum. Book your table at www.SidGolds.com. Walk-ins are welcome.

MORE ABOUT NICHOLAS CONNELL

Nicholas James Connell is a singer/songwriter, music director, producer, and arranger with a B.M. in Songwriting from Berklee College of Music. He is the co-creator & Music Supervisor of TITANIQUE Off-Broadway. Nicholas is the vocal producer & sings backup on Brian Justin Crum's "Show Me Love" which reached #2 on the Billboard Dance Chart. Favorite MD credits: Brent Spiner's In Search of Lost Time, For The Record: The Brat Pack, The Color Purple (2015 IRNE Award for Best Music Direction), In The Heights (2014 IRNE), Xanadu, Next To Normal (Speakeasy Stage). Nicholas can be seen playing piano on ENCORE! (Disney+) and on his Youtube Channel which has garnered 17,000 subscribers and over 11 million views. He also performs at Tramp Stamp Granny's in Hollywood, and STAR Piano Lounge in Las Vegas. @nicholasconnell

MORE ABOUT SID GOLD'S REQUEST ROOM

Sid Gold's Request Room is NYC's first and only live piano karaoke bar and cocktail lounge. Unlike traditional piano bars, the music leans more toward pop, rock, soul and even some punk (yes, you can play punk on piano!). Guests are encouraged to request songs, take the mic and lead the crowd in a sing-a-long of their favorite tunes.




