TIN PAN ALLEY 2 Concert Series Spotlights Women+ Writers

Tin Pan Alley 2, a free concert series featuring new musical theatre works, is pleased to feature a panel of emerging writers on Friday, August 27th, 2021 at 7:30pm ET.

The August 2021 edition will be spotlighting women+ writers with new musical theatre works by Rachel Covey, Tidtaya Sinutoke, and Katya Stanislavskaya, and hosted by Durra Leung and Sam Rosenblatt. The streaming is free, and will stay online permanently. For more information and to RSVP, go to Tin Pan Alley 2's website.

The idea of Tin Pan Alley 2 Concert Series is from the legendary birthplace of numerous American Standards in the early 20th century. The concert series' mission is to provide a platform for emerging musical theatre writers, and free entertainment for the audience. Each 45-minute concert has a specific theme and features three emerging musical theatre writers (or songwriting teams). They will each present three pre-recorded song performance videos, and have a conversation with the hosts to share their creative process.

Rachel Covey and Katya Stanislavskaya will each present three songs that they wrote both music and lyrics for, while Tidtaya Sinutoke will bring in two lyricists, Lily Ali-Oshatz and Naomi Matlow, for this concert. To round off the evening, there will also be a special presentation in the end from the host Sam Rosenblatt and her collaborator Elspeth Collard.

Guest performers include Sarah Allbrandt, Diego Bly, John Byrd, Sy Chounchaisit, Laura Darrell, Amy Justman, Renee Kauffman, Nina Kissinger, Pablo Laucerica, Stefan Schallack, Matt Stevenson, Hannah Taylor, Remy Thompson, and Sarah Ziegler.