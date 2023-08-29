THOSE GIRLS Sing The Broadway Encore Performance Set For This Week

The show is at Don't Tell Mama NYC on September 21st at 7:00pm!

By: Aug. 29, 2023

THOSE GIRLS Sing The Broadway Encore Performance Set For This Week

The multi-award winning vocal group THOSE GIRLS are bringing back their mix of all things Broadway, from Gilbert & Sullivan to SIX and then some, for a special encore performance at Don't Tell Mama NYC on September 21st at 7:00pm!

Join Eve Eaton, Rachel Hanser, Karen Mack and Wendy Russell for a celebration of show tunes revered & re-imagined with their usual "anything goes" shenanigans. Lots of harmony, humor, and stories from both sides of the footlights that'll make it easy to see why they are music room favorites uptown and down, plus a great band, food, drinks and hospitality. http://www.thosegirlssing.com

THOSE GIRLS SING THE BROADWAY! (vol.1)

at Don't Tell Mama, 343 West 46th St. btw 8th & 9th Aves.

with Marco Panascia on bass and Don Kelly on percussion

Thursday, September 21st at 7pm (doors open 6:15pm)

$25 cover charge ($20 for MAC/AEA/SAG/WGA members) and $20 minimum which must include 2 beverages per person

Reservations strongly suggested & the venue's cabaret rooms are cash only. Click Here

Directed by Lennie Watts, Musical Direction by Steven Ray Watkins, Lights & Sound by Adam DeCarlo

THOSE GIRLS are the 2023 MAC Award winners for Best Vocal Group (their 4th win from the Manhattan Assoc.of Clubs/Cabarets), and they received the BroadwayWorld.com Regional Cabaret Award for Best NY Group Show 2020 for their last outing, "THOSE GIRLS Sing the Boys (vol.1)". They return to Jazz at Lincoln Center on October 17th as part of the prestigious Mabel Mercer 34th Annual New York Cabaret Convention. https://www.mabelmercer.org.

Don't Tell Mama's cabaret space opens 45 minutes before curtain, and non-alcoholic beverages and food are available.

Photo by Libby Fox/Graphics by BartArt Design




