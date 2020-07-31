THOMAS THE TANK ENGINE Autism Charity Event Available Through Sunday

To commemorate the 20th Anniversary of Thomas the Tank Engine's first feature film, Rainbow Sun Productions has gathered over 40 talented performers from stage and screen to create an exclusive unique digital event, all benefiting The Autistic Self Advocacy Network, a nonprofit organization run by and for autistic people.

This special presentation features appearances by (listed alphabetically) Stephen Anderson, Zackary Arthur, Alexander Bello, Arun Blair-Mangat, Kimberly J Brown, Nick Cartell, Chelsea Davis, Lucas Davis, Bradley Dean, Neil Donnell, Alice Fearn, Jake Ryan Flynn, Irene Gallin, Michael I. Haber, Jessa Halterman, Logan Hart, Alex Haynes, Theresa Jett, Richard Kind, Victoria Kingswood, Miriam-Teak Lee, Killian Thomas Lefevre, Noel Macneal, Tim Mahendran, Dayna Manning, Amy Matthews, John McGowan, Blake Merriman, Harper Miles, Colin Mochrie, Michael Moore, Katie Nail, Angelisse, Perez, Jonah Platt, Rob Rackstraw, Kyle Roberts, Eric Scherer, John Scott-Richardson, Carolyn Smith, Connor Warren Smith, Keith Wickham. and J. Paul Zimmerman.

While there is no minimum donation required for viewing, Rainbow Sun Productions asks for any amount you can donate to assist those in need. The fundraiser link is NOW OPEN and can be accessed here: https://charity.gofundme.com/tatmr

In 2000, Thomas the Tank Engine appeared in his first (and only) theatrically released film. Seven years later, a very different version of the script was found online, one with deleted characters, altered scenes, and a different plot and ending.After a poor test audience, producers required drastic rewrites and edits weeks before the film's world premiere. While the theatrically released version of the film celebrates its 20th anniversary this month, the original "lost edition" cut of the film has yet to be released, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Rainbow Sun Productions has crafted a unique experience by combining the May 1999 Draft, the August 1999 filmed script, and the released 2000 film with original material to provide fans and audiences with a reimagined extended edition for the 20th anniversary. This celebration will feature an incredible lineup of film, television, Broadway, and West End stars bringing these beloved characters to life in a digital script reading, in addition to a selection of artists performing songs intercut within the reading. This presentation will honor an important piece of Thomas and Friends history, while celebrating the future of the franchise during this special 75th Anniversary.

100% of the donations collected will go directly to the Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization run by and for autistic people. The Autistic Self Advocacy Network seeks to advance the principles of the disability rights movement with regard to autism. The staff work to advance civil rights, support self-advocacy in all its forms, and improve public perceptions of autism. ASAN's members and supporters include autistic adults and youth, cross-disability advocates, and non-autistic family members, professionals, educators, and friends. Activities include public policy advocacy, the development of autistic cultural activities, and leadership trainings for autistic self-advocates. The team provides information about autism, disability rights, and systems change to the public through a number of different educational, cultural, and advocacy related projects. https://autisticadvocacy.org/

Thomas and the Magic Railroad: 20th Anniversary Celebration is available now through Sunday August 2nd, 2020 on the Rainbow Sun Productions' YouTube Channel. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFjkKrcprnw3z0NtCirkkmA

Rainbow Sun Productions is an entertainment company where all stories shine bright. The company develops and produces a variety of web content, series, films, and live theatrical events. Web content includes Converse-ations, Twinventures, Wanna Play?. Confusion & Delay, and Face Your Fears. Theatrical events include Killer Kabaret, An Avengers Line, and The Songs of Howard Ashman. Digital Presentations include The Howard Ashman Celebration, and Thomas and the Magic Railroad: 20th Anniversary Celebration. Further shows, concerts, and events are currently in development for your future enjoyment. For booking information, please contact RainbowSunProductions@gmail.com.

