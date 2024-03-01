THE REDEMPTION CABARET Comes to 54 Below This Month

54 Below will present The Redemption Cabaret produced by Off Broadway actor, producer, and vocalist London Riley Keller and actor, producer, and director Katie Michelle Stahl.

Ever bombed an audition? Almost got the part, but flubbed your sides in the final callback? At The Redemption Cabaret, NYC’s best musical theater performers band together to “redeem” themselves for their past auditions and performances. Produced by Katie Michelle Stahl and London Riley Keller, join Broadway, off-Broadway, and Regional Stars on the Road to Redemption for a night of wild and hilarious audition stories, show-stopping vocals, and incredible 54 Below Cocktails!

Starring London Riley Keller (The Lesbian Play Off-Broadway, 54 Sings 60’s Hits!, A Night w/ London Riley Keller and Friends @ The Green Room 42, Tiktok Personality), Katie Michelle Stahl (Producer/lead vocalist Mommy Says No @ The Green Room 42), Max Bartos (Sing Street Broadway), Mickey Skinner (The Lesbian Play industry reading), Valentina Perdido (54 Sings Femme Fatale), Marisol Medina (Disney's Encanto x CAMP, The Lesbian Play Off-Broadway), Adrianna Romeo (54 Sings Femme Fatale, A Night w/ London Riley Keller and friends @ The Green Room 42), Joey Soto, Annika Martens, and Dani Loren.

The Redemption Cabaret plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 20th, 2024. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT London Riley Keller AND KATIE MICHELLE STAHL

London Riley Keller and Katie Michelle Stahl are both rising actors, singers, dancers, and theatrical producers. London is hot off her last show with 54 Below, 54 Sings 60’s Hits! which was a star-studded hit. Katie recently produced and starred in Mommy Say’s No! at The Green Room 42. Both producers are devoted to telling the best story possible and sharing fantastic performances with audiences of all kinds. Come join them at 54 for an incredible night!