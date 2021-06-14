THE PARTS I KEEP INSIDE to be Presented at The Triad Theater

RYE ENTERTAINMENT will present The Parts I Keep Inside on July 31st, 2021 at 7:00pm at THE TRIAD THEATER. The Parts I Keep Inside is a new song cycle by award-winning composer/lyricist Jeffrey Schmelkin (Untitled Time: A New Musical, What's Wrong With The World?) that takes a deep dive into the virtues of the human condition through the composer's own experiences. Join them as they explore moments of sincerity, embarrassment, and vulnerability in an effort to discover the truths that unite us all.

With an outstanding orchestra featuring Patrick B. Phillips (Music Director/Pianist; Bachelor of Arts in Music with concentrations in choral music and piano from Rutgers University), Josh Roberts (Percussion; recognized as the #3 up and coming drummer in the world for 2020 by Modern Drummer), Rachel Beauregard (Viola; Bachelor of Science in Viola Performance from Hofstra University), and an exceptional cast featuring Ellis Gage (Scoop in the new musical adaptation of Poupelle of Chimney Town, based on the book by Akihiro Nishino & animated film from Studio 4°C), Ryan Hudzik (Krause Nomi in "A Cabaret for Dark Times" dir. Richard Armstrong at NYU ETW), Andrea Levinsky (Fanny Brice in Funny Girl at Plaza Theatre Company), and Beda Spindola (Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition with Idina Menzel), The Parts I Keep Inside is a musical event that you will not want to miss!

The Parts I Keep Inside will be performed at The Triad Theater (158 West 72nd Street) on July 31st, 2021 at 7:00pm, doors open at 6:30pm. Tickets are $30 with a two drink minimum and can be purchased by visiting www.triadnyc.com.