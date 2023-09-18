THE MISS BETTIE ROUGE SHOW Debuts at the Triad Theatre

Starch your drawers and polish your diamonds, because The Miss Bettie Rouge Show is here!

Making her Triad Theatre debut, Miss Bettie is ready to dazzle audiences with an 8 piece jazz band and enough sequins to make a Las Vegas show girl gag. If you could sum up Miss Bettie Rouge in one word, it would be 'absolutely, outrageously fabulous.'

From cruise ships to Palm Springs to bathhouses across the globe, Bettie knows exactly how to entertain a man (and his wife). Now, she's here and ready to dethrone Lady Liberty as Manhattan's favorite girl.

Pulling influence from some of the biggest jazz singers and arrangers of the past such as Ella Fitzgerald, Dizzy Gillespie, Judy Garland, and Peggy Lee, these thoughtful and joyful arrangements are sure to have you raising a glass and tapping your feet.

You know what they say... a night with Miss Bettie, is a night you won't forget. Get your tickets now!

Performed and Written by: Rachel Valencich

Music Direction: David Engelhard

Arrangements: Andy Congdon

Direction/Choreo/Additional Writing Flavor: Robin Levine