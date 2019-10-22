THE MATT & DOT SHOW Comes To The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest urban entertainment cabaret club, that since its opening on Valentine's day has featured Broadway names like Alice Ripley, Telly Leung, Josh Groban, Eva Noblezada, Lillias White, James Snyder, The Skivvies (Lauren Molina & Nick Cearley), Matt Doyle, Constantine Maroulis, and many more. Located on the fourth floor of YOTEL NYC, The Green Room 42 boasts a funky new vibe, and no food or beverage minimum-- opening up the cabaret industry to an affordable, relaxed atmosphere, perfect for theatre people and theatre fans alike.

Known for their performances in Broadway's Bandstand, Matt Cusack and Andrea Dotto are where nostalgia and the present meet! This budding duo will sing their favorite jazz, musical, swing, and rockabilly tunes. Being fans of the good old fashioned Variety Show, The Matt & Dott Show has guest stars, games, impressions, and endless amounts of heart.

This episode of The Matt & Dott Show will be accompanied by Broadway's The Playbillies and will be dedicated to all things Autumn!

Matt & Dott will welcome their special guest Broadway's Ryan VanDenBoom!

Not into things that go bump in the night?? Don't worry, there will be enough #pumpkinspice and everything nice!

Matt of the Matt of the Matt and Dott show is a Jazz trained bassist who has been performing in the theatre for a decade. He's an alum of two broadway shows One Man Two Guvnors and Bandstand. He can be seen playing bass for any number of artists and theatre productions around town, and is also a songwriter releasing his newest material with his band Batting Cages. Follow @cusackbass

Dott of The Matt & Dott Show is a Broadway actress who has been preforming for over a decade. She has been nominated for Best Female Dancer in a Broadway Show. Dott has performed on Good Morning America and on The 71st Annual Tony Awards. She's toured the country, nursing her love for all things musical comedy. It's the lineage of being a leading lady that excites her. And with that, comes the opportunity to move that title forward.





