THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Featuring Guest Host Klea Blackhurst, Captured by Stewart Green

Nov. 30, 2021  

THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Featuring Guest Host Klea Blackhurst, Captured by Stewart Green Well, there's a new girl in town and she's lookin' a lot like Klea Blackhurst!

While Susie Mosher takes a holiday break from The Lineup to do the Sandy Patti holiday show, the weekly variety program continues at The Birdland Theater - and who better to act as hostess for the Tuesday night hit show than Blackhurst, who has a long history with the establishment and her own mixture of comedy and belting, to keep things moving along and the stage warm for The Mosher.

Klea's first week in the Birdland Basement was a thriving success with some old friends (Drinkwaters in the house), some new friends (Keni Fine, looking fabulous) and some famous faces (TV's Kevin Chamberlin). Fortunately for everyone, Susie Mosher's documentarian Stewart Green was in the house with his camera, poised to capture everything.

Stewart Green is on Instagram HERE and HERE

Klea Blackhurst

The Drinkwater Brothers

Laura Fay Lewis

Keni Fine

Michael Holland

Tracy Start and Gretchen Reinhagen

Kevin Chamberlin

Jodi Bluestein

Dawn Derow

Sean Harkness and Mike Herriott

Brad Simmons

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD -

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

THIS is the Klea Blackhurst website.

Visit the Brad Simmons website HERE.

Next week on THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher - Klea Blackhurst will continue hosting duties while Susie performs out of town with Sandy Patti.

