THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL to Stream For One Night Only

From the producers who brought you "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk", the new hit show on Broadway on Demand, comes this holiday favorite live streamed from the off-Broadway Triad Theater in NYC, exclusively, one night only, on Broadway on Demand.

Saturday, December 19th | 7:00PM EST/PST, join Americas Perfect Housewife, Doris Dear, and friends in the holiday Rumpus Room for an evening full of stories and songs from holidays past and present. Grab an eggnog and snuggle in for a good old fashioned holiday special.

This 5-year holiday tradition will stream a LIVE pay-per-view concert from the off-Broadway Triad Theater exclusively on Broadway on Demand on December 19th at 7pm ET/PT! Doris Dear welcomes into the holiday Rumpus Room celebrities from Broadway, cabaret, and the jazz and classical world! This year's amazing line up will include musical director and musician that hit top 3 in the classical charts on Apple and Billboard charts, Blake Allen, director and award winning singer Lina Koutrakos, Postmodern Jukebox front man and voted one of the top 10 jazz vocalists in "Downbeat Magazine" Benny Benack III, Broadway DIVA and star of 8 Broadway shows Karen Mason, gorgeous star of "Chicago the Musical - Amra Faye Wright, award winning cabaret starlet - Lisa Yaeger, award winning guitarist Sean Harkness and singer supreme Kristina Nicole Miller!

This "virtual" edition of the now annual holiday show has been a hit for 5 years now with sold out runs each year in New York City. The producers worked with the Triad Theater and the artists creating a Covid safe atmosphere where they could perform safely and bring their virtual streaming audience a good old fashioned joyful holiday show. Doris Dear wanted to support and bring these amazing artists to a new virtual audience from a theater for the holidays.

DETAILS:

The Doris Dear Christmas Special

ONE NIGHT ONLY!

Streaming live on Broadway on Demand

Dec 19th at 7pm ET/PT

Tickets: $10 per person watching or $25 for the "family" ticket

www.broadwayondemand.com

Check out www.dorisdear.com for up-to-date information