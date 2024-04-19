THE CROONER'S CORNER Comes to 54 Below in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below will present Broadway’s Cameron Loyal (Bad Cinderella), Garrett Turner (Thoughts of a Colored Man), and Aarron Patterson (Hell’s Kitchen) in The Crooner’s Corner on May 20th at 9:30 pm. Produced by JC3 Productions' Jarius Miquel Cliett, The Crooner’s Corner will feature Broadway stars and some of New York's up-and-coming theater artists as they travel through the Great American Songbook, serenading the audience with their favorite jazz tunes. The Crooner’s Corner will take place on Monday, May 20th at 9:30 pm. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/CroonersCorner.

Also joining the cast are Chani Maisonet (Titanique Off-Broadway), Shayla Brielle G (Ain’t Too Proud first national tour), Treston J. Henderson (Ain’t Too Proud first national tour), and Gabbi Mack (SIX national tour).

Music direction by Rashad McPherson.

Cameron Loyal, Garrett Turner, Aaron Patterson, Chani Maisonet, Shayla Brielle G, Treston J. Henderson, and Gabbi Mack in The Crooner’s Corner plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 20th at 9:30 pm. Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees.) Premiums are $73 (includes $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

More About The Artists

Cameron Loyal is grateful to be back at 54 Below! Broadway: Bad Cinderella (Prince Charming) National Ttours: Les Miserables (Inkeeper,/Claquesous, U/S Javert, U/S Bishop of Digne), My Fair Lady (Freddy Eynsford-Hill), An Officer and a Gentleman (Sidney Worley). Represented by The Collective Talent Agency. IG: @cameronloyal.

Garrett Turner is a Jesus-loving free Black man who believes in the power of both joy and righteous indignation as tools for liberation. Broadway: Thoughts Of A Colored Man. Tour: TINA (first national). Off-Broadway: Bayano (National Black Theatre), Pay The Writer (Signature Theatre). TV: “Law & Order: SVU,” "Madam Secretary." Emory/RCSSD Grad. Marshall Scholar. Psalm 115:1 @garrettmturner.

Aaron Patterson is so grateful to return to 54 Below as part of The Crooner’s Corner. Since graduating from Boston Conservatory, Aaron has been blessed to perform on Broadway in Ain’t Too Proud and New York, New York! You can see him now at the Shubert in Hell’s Kitchen. Aaron wants us all to remember the importance of honesty with ourselves and others. You can’t tell a lie off stage and get on stage to tell the truth.

Chani Maisonet is currently performing Off-Broadway on the ship of dreams of Titanique as a BGV. Recent credits: Disney’s Hercules at Paper Mill as The Muse standby, national tour of Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations. Regional: West Side Story as Anita (City Springs Theatre), Becoming Nancy and Ever After (Alliance Theatre). "Chasing dreams is really a beautiful road to finding yourself and learning that the true dream lies in helping others." @chanimaisonet

Fresh off her run as Tammi Terrell in the national tour of Ain’t Too Proud, Shayla Brielle G is thrilled to be back at 54 Below. Thank you to JC3 Productions, friends, family, and the entire support system. Enjoy the show!

Treston J. Henderson is so excited to singing at 54 Below again! Recent Credits: Ain’t Too Proud (first national tour), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Ragtime, & RENT (Broadway at Music Circus). “Hope you enjoy the show!” @Treston.Henderson.

Cleveland Native Gabbi Mack is a performer, arts educator/coach, choreographer, casting assistant and content creator She's been seen across NYC and regionally in various musicals, plays, concerts and new works. She recently finished a 2-year run in SIX the Musical as Queen Catherine of Aragon (Known as the "3-Peat" Aragon, having performed in three different casts).

Rashad McPherson is a music composer and arranger living in Brooklyn, NY. Rashad studied music formally as a piano principle and Music Business major at Berklee College of Music (Boston, MA). Rashad began his career performing, composing, and arranging Gospel Music; and over the last 15 years has expanded his wheelhouse to include R&B, Soul, Musical Theater, Jazz, and other styles.

Rashad made his theatrical music directorial debut in 2022 with the world premiere of Bayard Rustin: Inside Ashland; written and directed by Steve H. Broadnax, III (People’s Light Theatre). Rashad co-arranged and composed for the score alongside Jason Michael Webb.

Rashad served as music supervisor for Return of Young Boy; a new musical composed by Keenan Scott, II (Thoughts of a Colored Man) and Tre Matthews that debuted in the NYSAF 2022 Summer Season.

Rashad composed and arranged music for the west coast premier of The First Deep Breath; written by Lee Edward Colston, II, directed by Steve H. Broadnax, III, and presented at the world-renowned Geffen Playhouse (Los Angeles, CA).

For the last two years Rashad has served as music director for Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth; a Juneteenth event in Times Square featuring Black Broadway talent that is a celebration of Black culture and resilience.

Though Rashad is new to the greater NYC theater community, he is a gifted composer, arranger, music director/supervisor with more than 20 years experience coaching singers and musicians. His leadership is sure to enhance the musical proficiency, stamina, confidence, as well as morale of your performer(s).

Jarius Miquel Cliett is a multi-hyphenate artist from Atlanta, current based in both New York and Atlanta. He is the CEO/Producer of JC3 Productions. JC3 Productions seeks to be at the intersection of innovation and creativity.

Recently, Jarius finished touring as Middala as part of the Golden Plates national tour of The Book of Mormon. His theatrical portfolio features notable performances in productions such as Ragtime, The Wild Party, Once on this Island, 9 to 5: The Musical, and A Christmas Carol.

Jarius is a member of the Omicron Phi chapter of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Fraternity. Additionally, he co-hosts the podcast Black Table Read. Jarius is committed to exploring new avenues of artistic expression and continuing to inspire his community whether in the spotlight or behind the scene. For more on Jarius, visit his website at www.thejmc.art and follow him on all social platform @ohitsjmc and JC3 Productions @jc3.prod

Jarius would like to thank God, his family and friends, and all the journey of life. Without any of this, he wouldn’t be where he is today.



