THE CHRISTMAS CAROLS Comes to 54 Below in December

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents THE CHRISTMAS CAROLS from Emmy nominee Kat Radley to debut at 54 Below The Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future are getting a new musical treatment by Emmy nominee Kat Radley and the Off-Broadway writing team of Bryan Blaskie and Manny Hagopian.

THE CHRISTMAS CAROLS is an adaptation of the Dickens classic but tells the story of how three Ghosts-all named Carol-found their soul-saving roles in the afterlife. Casting will be announced at a later date. The new musical is written by Kat Radley (The Daily Show), Manny Hagopian (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Apex Legends), and Bryan Blaskie (Assistants the Musical).