THE CHRISTMAS CAROLS Comes to 54 Below in December
The performance is on December 9, 2022.
54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents THE CHRISTMAS CAROLS from Emmy nominee Kat Radley to debut at 54 Below The Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future are getting a new musical treatment by Emmy nominee Kat Radley and the Off-Broadway writing team of Bryan Blaskie and Manny Hagopian.
THE CHRISTMAS CAROLS is an adaptation of the Dickens classic but tells the story of how three Ghosts-all named Carol-found their soul-saving roles in the afterlife. Casting will be announced at a later date. The new musical is written by Kat Radley (The Daily Show), Manny Hagopian (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Apex Legends), and Bryan Blaskie (Assistants the Musical).
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 27, 2022
Pangea, a vital incubator for new work crossing boundaries between theatre, music and elsewhere, will present a diverse mix of entertainers in November.
Liz Callaway to Release TO STEVE WITH LOVE: LIZ CALLAWAY CELEBRATES SONDHEIM in November
October 27, 2022
Working Girl Records has announced the release of “To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim”, which will be available digitally on all platforms on November 11, 2022, as well as a physical CD available for pre-order on her website.
Comedy Cabaret THE 1953 THANKSGIVING SPECIAL Comes to Joe's Pub, November 21
October 26, 2022
Once a year, Broadway legends Betty Blanche & Crystal Rogers Senior (there is no Junior) rise from their graves on 42nd & 9th as elegant ghosts to put on the ultimate musical Thanksgiving special!
FABULOUS FANNY: THE SONGS & STORIES OF FANNY BRICE to Stream for One Night Only On Stellar
October 26, 2022
The acclaimed touring/streaming solo show Fabulous Fanny: The Songs and Stories of Fanny Brice stars Kimberly Faye Greenberg (Danny & Sylvia, One Night With Fanny Brice), and is back to livestream for one performance on October 29th at 3pm ET on Stellar.
A BILLY GILMAN CHRISTMAS is Coming to Birdland Jazz Club in December
October 26, 2022
Birdland Jazz Club will present Billy Gilman – the platinum-selling country music artist known for his run on NBC’s “The Voice” — in “A Billy Gilman Christmas” on Monday, December 5 at 7:00 PM.