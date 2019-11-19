THE BILLIE HOLIDAY PROJECT is Coming to Caveat and The Duplex

The Billie Holiday Project evokes the electric and intimate feeling of experiencing Lady Day live in a 1930s Jazz Club. Drawing from some of Billie's most recorded tunes, such as Blue Moon, Billie's Blues, God Bless the Child, and Strange Fruit, to name but a few, the band also revives some of the earlier and lesser-known tunes that Billie interpreted.

In performance, interspersed with the music are stories of Billie's life and musical artistry. Shrouded in mystery, as she was draped in furs, Billie was quintessentially multi-faceted, possessing the sensitivity and ability to make the songs she sang as personal as if she was singing them softly in your own very ear.



In town from San Francisco for one weekend only, the band features: Stella Heath on vocals, Neil Fontano on piano, Michael Fortunato on tenor sax and clarinet, Trevor Kinsel on upright bass and cornet, and guest drummers Rob Garcia and Raphael Pannier.

Website: www.stellaheathmusic.com

Caveat - 21 A Clinton St.

Saturday, November 23rd, 7pm

Doors 6:30pm Tickets: https://www.caveat.nyc/event/billie-holiday-project-11-23-2019

The Duplex - 61 Christopher St.

Sunday, November 24th, 9:30pm

Doors 8:45pm

Ticket Link

Venue Website: https://www.theduplex.com/site/piano-bar





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You