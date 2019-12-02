THE B**** STOLE CHRISTMAS Announced At Club Cumming

After receiving 5 out of 5 rainbows from BroadwayWorld Review for the sold out /standing room only run of WITCH PERFECT earlier this fall season, Miss Comedy Queen 2019, Tina Burner, returns to Club Cumming with her all new cabaret show "How the Bitch Stole Christmas."

Featuring a drag take on the beloved holiday classic, sled on over to Club Cumming to experience the joy, the merriment, and the music told in an ever-so-hilariously-heavy-handed spoof of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

"Putting these holiday shows together has been very important to me for a number of reasons," Burner says. "Not only do I want to put a queer drag queen spin on some beloved classics, but it is vital to bring together our community together in a safe space. Especially around this winter holiday season when a lot of people are not able to celebrate with their biological family's my hope is to help build new traditions with their chosen family."

Joining miss Burner as The Bitch are fellow staples in the New York drag community, Bootsie Lefaris as Little Cindy Lou Who, and Sherry Pie as Maxine the Dog.

Under the music direction of Blake Allen such delightful holiday and pop classics as "Where Are You Christmas", "Let it Snow", "Material Girl", and many more will he heard.

Tickets can be located at:https://m.bpt.me/event/4450869





