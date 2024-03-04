TEDDY GREY JOINS THE 27 CLUB Comes to 54 Below Next Month

54 Below will present Teddy Grey in Teddy Grey Joins the 27 Club on April 11th at 9:30PM. After finding himself unexpectedly dead at 27, singer/songwriter Teddy Grey wakes up in Hell, pleading his case to the devil, in order to receive a spot amongst the greats in the fabled “27 Club.” Over the next hour, the pressure is on as Teddy showcases his best work as a songwriter and performer, with songs from his projects including Garfeld: the Musical (A Garfield Parody), The Great Failed Romances of the Twentieth Century, and Rock N Roll McDonalds to prove to Satan that he is worthy of entry.

Music-directed by Michael Lepore (Sing Street, Origin Story), this cabaret will also feature a variety of guest performers and vocalists to help Teddy with his mission. Sam Kaufman (Samuel French OOB Festival) will co-host the evening Teddy as he performs alongside Kara Arena (Islander), Angeline Meller (The Apple and the Earth, The Tank), and Carly Kerr (The Addams Family, Priscilla Beach Theater). Musicians include Max Bartos on guitar. Rebecca Wilson (Powerline Road) co-produces and directs. With songs that range from hilarious, to poignant, to poignantly hilarious, Teddy Grey Joins The 27 Club is sure to be a Hellishly good time.

Teddy Grey in Teddy Grey Joins the 27 Club plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 11th at 9:30PM. There is a $29 (includes $5 in fees)-$40 (includes $5 in fees) cover charge, with Premium tickets at $60.00 ($67.50 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT TEDDY GREY:

Teddy Grey is a singer/songwriter/performer signed to Mother West Records. Notable projects include writing, directing, and starring in the YouTube cult hit Garfeld the Musical (A Garfield Parody), releasing the double concept album The Great Failed Romances of the Twentieth Century, and the mixtape Rock N Roll McDonalds. Teddy is active on TikTok, with over 42k followers, and known for his impressions of famous vocalists, as well as making music-based comedy skits. Tracks of his, such as Film Majors Ruin Parties have become viral TikTok sounds and garnered millions of views. Teddy appeared as the frontman in the first national tour of new musical The British Invasion, and performed in over 40 states. He also is known for playing Jimmy on the popular YouTube Kids show The Ellie Sparkles Show, which has over 2 million subscribers. He currently fronts the Brooklyn-based power-pop band Wifey. Teddy’s acting and songs have been featured on national television.