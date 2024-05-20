Swing Into Summer With The Randy Andys At Pangea This June

Featuring the iconic pop hits of Mariah Carey, Prince, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Beyonce, and more.
Pangea presents The Randy Andys Summer Swing on, Saturday, June 8 at 7 pm at Pangea.
Join The Randy Andys as they brilliantly fuse the timeless vocal stylings of The Andrews Sisters with the iconic pop hits of Mariah Carey, Prince, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Beyonce, and more.
Starring Sandia Ahlers (Always Patsy Cline), Valeska Cambron (Ragtime), Holly Hinchcliff (American Girl), and Jocelyn Lonquist (Grease).
Come see the show Broadway World hails "vocally stunning and comedically brilliant."
Taking place Saturday, June 8 at 7 PM at Pangea (178 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10003) Tickets are $20 with a $25 F&B min. Ticket Link: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/83555.
