Swing Into Summer With The Randy Andys At Pangea This June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pangea presents The Randy Andys Summer Swing on, Saturday, June 8 at 7 pm at Pangea.

Join The Randy Andys as they brilliantly fuse the timeless vocal stylings of The Andrews Sisters with the iconic pop hits of Mariah Carey, Prince, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Beyonce, and more.

Starring Sandia Ahlers (Always Patsy Cline), Valeska Cambron (Ragtime), Holly Hinchcliff (American Girl), and Jocelyn Lonquist (Grease).

Come see the show Broadway World hails "vocally stunning and comedically brilliant."

Taking place Saturday, June 8 at 7 PM at Pangea (178 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10003) Tickets are $20 with a $25 F&B min. Ticket Link: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/83555.

Comments