Susan Derry Will Bring INGENUE YOU WHEN to Feinstein's/54 Below Next Month

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Susan Derry in Ingenue You When on September 8th, 2021 at 9:45pm. Susan Derry of Broadway's Wonderful Town, The Phantom of the Opera, and more Encores! than you can count, makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut with "Ingenue You When," an evening of sparkling classics remixed for the daring, dazzling woman she's become. She's found her voice and she's not afraid to use it! With beloved tunes by Rodgers & Hammerstein, Comden and Green, Stephen Sondheim and more, Susan playfully and soulfully asks the question: "What happens when the ingenue grows up?" And some famous friends stop by to help her figure it out!

Joining Ms. Derry as special guest performers are Megan Sikora (Holiday In /Curtains), JD. Webster (Porgy and Bess / Wonderful Town) and musician Saadi Zain.

Musical director and by the piano, Howard Breitbart. Directed by Julia Murney and produced by Vibecke Dahle Dellapolla.

Susan Derry in "Ingenue You When" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 8th at 9:45 PM. There is a $30-65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

An accomplished and versatile actor and singer, Susan Derry is at home in a wide range of roles. She made her Broadway debut in the Tony-winning revival of Wonderful Town and performed the role of Christine in The Phantom of the Opera in Hamburg, Germany with the Neue Flora Theater. She garnered critical acclaim for her recent portrayal of Francesca Johnson in The Bridges of Madison County at Keegan Theatre in Washington DC; the Washington Post proclaimed "the ace this staging is Susan Derry" and Broadway World called it the role of her career. Susan sang Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady with the Utah Symphony Orchestra opposite Peter Scolari as Professor Henry Higgins and recorded "Singing," a song cycle by Gerald Ginsburg, based on the poetry of Langston Hughes in collaboration with pianist Paul Lincoln. She also made her Off-Off Broadway debut in The Shrill Collective's world premiere of Megan Bussiere's A Period Piece as Sam; the play was a finalist for the 2019 O'Neill National Playwrights Conference Prize.

Other theatrical career highlights include Marian in The Music Man; Kate/Lilli in Kiss Me Kate; Desdemona in Othello; Fiona in Brigadoon; Meg in Crimes of the Heart; Helen in Saturday Night; Agnes in I Do! I Do!; Betty Schaeffer in Sunset Boulevard; Betty in White Christmas, and Gwendolen in The Importance of Being Earnest. Susan has professional experience in opera, as well, premiering the role of Olivia in Gary Glickmans' adaptation of Twelfth Night with American Opera Projects and singing Jessica in the American premiere of Reynaldo Hahn's The Merchant of Venice with Portland Opera.

Susan is the centerpiece of the Bold New Works series in Virginia, an initiative to create world-premiere musicals; her performance in the first piece, a new version of The Turn of the Screw, was hailed as "brilliant." Since then, she has earned accolades as Mary Shelley in Monsters of the Villa Diodati; as a daughter struggling with her mother's decline from Alzheimers in Kaleidoscope and as a hard-edged single mother in Witch, based on the #MeToo movement. All four works feature Susan prominently on the cast albums.

In a concert setting, Susan headlined as a guest soloist at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops on an evening of Frank Loesser's music under the direction of Rob Fisher and the late, great Skitch Henderson. She also has the esteemed honor of appearing in the Encores! Series at New York City Center eleven times. Additionally, she has performed with the New York Philharmonic, Carnegie Hall's Community Sings series, the Lawton Symphony, the Palm Beach Orchestra, in Kennedy Center galas, Sondheim Award galas, and with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra in Leonard Bernstein's Mass conducted by Marin Alsop. Solo work includes three one-woman evenings: It's Got To Be Love, about finding happiness among the high notes, I Wish It So, a holiday evening, and Days and Dazed, a look at how anything can happen in the busy middle of your life.

A champion of new works, Susan Derry co-founded UrbanArias, DC's contemporary opera company, in 2009 and continues to amplify their message of excellence and accessibility in DC and beyond by serving as Board President.