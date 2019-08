Storm Large Brings Rock-Fueled Cabaret To Helsinki Hudson

Vocalist Storm Large, who shot to national prominence in 2006 as a finalist on the CBS show Rock Star: Supernova, brings her rock-fueled cabaret act to Club Helsinki Hudson on Sunday, September 29, at 8pm. Storm Large's repertoire ranges from original, sweaty and steamy hard-rock numbers; standards such as Jacques Brel's "Ne Me Quitte Pas" and Cole Porter's "I've Got You Under My Skin"; and rock-era ballads by Randy Newman and Lou Reed. She is also a vocalist with neo-lounge act Pink Martini.

Storm spent the 1990s singing in clubs throughout San Francisco. Tired of the club scene, she moved to Portland to pursue a new career as a chef, but a last-minute cancellation in 2002 at a Portland club turned into a standing Wednesday night engagement for Storm and her new band, The Balls. It wasn't long before Storm had a cult-like following in Portland, and a renewed singing career that was soon to be launched onto the international stage.

In the 2018-19 season, Storm performed her one-woman autobiographical musical memoir Crazy Enough at La Jolla Music Society and Portland Center Stage, celebrating the show's ten-year anniversary. Other engagements included debuts with the Philadelphia Pops, members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Seattle Symphony, and the Maryland Symphony, as well as return engagements with the Houston Symphony, New York Pops, and the Louisville Orchestra, with whom she recorded the 2017 album All In. Storm continues to tour concert halls across the country with her band Le Bonheur and as a special guest on Michael Feinstein's Shaken & Stirred tour.

Storm made her debut as guest vocalist with the band Pink Martini in April 2011, singing four sold-out concerts with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. She continues to perform with the band, touring nationally and internationally, and appeared on their CD, Get Happy. Storm has also sung with Grammy winner k.d. lang, pianist Kirill Gerstein, punk rocker John Doe, singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright, and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer George Clinton.

Storm debuted with the Oregon Symphony in 2010, and has returned for sold-out performances each year thereafter. Storm made her Carnegie Hall debut in 2013, singing Kurt Weill's Seven Deadly Sins with the Detroit Symphony as part of the Spring for Music Festival. The New York Times called her "sensational," and the classical music world instantly had a new star.

In 2007, Storm starred in Portland Center Stage's production of Cabaret with Wade McCollum. The show was a smash hit, earning Large glowing reviews. Her next endeavor, the musical memoir Crazy Enough, played to packed houses in 2009 during its unprecedented 21-week sold- out run in Portland. Storm went on to perform a cabaret version of the show to critical acclaim at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Adelaide Festival in Australia, and Joe's Pub in New York. Her memoir, Crazy Enough, was published by Simon & Schuster in 2012, named Oprah's Book of the Week, and awarded the 2013 Oregon Book Award for Creative Nonfiction.

Storm is featured in Rid of Me, a film by Portlander James Westby, starring Katie O'Grady and Theresa Russell. In 2010, she starred at the Mark Taper Forum with Katey Sagal and Michael McKean in Jerry Zak's production of Harps and Angels, a musical featuring the work of Randy Newman.

In the fall of 2014, Storm & Le Bonheur released a record designed to capture their sublime and subversive interpretations of the American Songbook. Entitled simply Le Bonheur, the recording is a collection of tortured and titillating love songs: beautiful, familiar, yet twisted ... much like the lady herself.

For reservations in The Restaurant or in the club call 518.828.4800. For the most up-to-date concert information, visit www.helsinkihudson.com.





