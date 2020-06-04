Stephen S. Miller's 'The Mama Rose Show' Brings Racial Equality To The Forefront In New Episode In Solidarity With Black Lives Matters

New York City-based actor and cabaret star Stephen S. Miller, the host of the internet TV show "The Mama Rose Show" took a pause from his regularly scheduled programming yesterday to deliver a special episode featuring 13 guests who contributed short video messages about the recent events in our country in solidarity with the Black Lives Matters movement.

Miller begins with a brief introduction with a powerful quote reflective of the movement used with permission from the musical "Birthday Boy" by Brett Roelofs (book, music and lyrics) and Jack Donahue (book and lyrics). The diverse array of guests from around the country and world who contributed messages are Los Angeles-based multiple Billboard charting singer/songwriter Debby Holiday, New York City-based singer/LGBTQ activist Tym Moss, New York City-based playwright/actor Chris Rivera and actor/dancer Joe Montoya, Staten Island-based LGBTQ activist Jennifer Maroni, Los Angeles-based actor/designer T. Ashanti Mozelle, New York City-based actor Corey Hollinger, New Hampshire-based teacher Claudia Meringolo, London-based jazz and cabaret star Harold Sanditen, New York City-based award-winning drag performer and LGBTQ actitivist Zola Powell, New York City-based actor Juan Francisco, Bronx-based teacher Richard Phelps and New Hampshire-based motivational speaker Rolando Sylvain. The new episode (#14) can be viewed at StephenSMiller.com or on Youtube.

"I made this episode in response to the events of the last few weeks since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of police brutality, and as people are rising up to come together against injustices like this and countless others against people of color in our country," said Miller. "I stand in solidarity as an ally with my black brothers and sisters. We are one, we are the rainbow that makes this world what it is. It is very important, specifically today, that we open our ears and our hearts to hear what our black brothers and sisters are saying. I hope this episode will be just one way to educate everyone that black lives matter."

Watch this week's new episode (#14) of "The Mama Rose Show" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1R8QgqSr6NA&t=9s.

Miller recently created "The Mama Rose Show" to inspire, uplift and entertain audiences in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each episode is filled with positivity and showcases the work of spectacular people in entertainment and the arts. New episodes air weekly here and are also posted across all social media platforms.

Some of the recent guests on "The Mama Rose Show" include:

Brittaney Delsarte Chatman, actress and recording artist

"The Black Emperor of Broadway" director Arthur Egeli and star Shaun Parkes

"Sordid Lives" creator Del Shores and Emerson Collins, star of "A Very Sordid Wedding"

