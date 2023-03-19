Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Staff of The Drama Book Shop to Present DRAMA @ MAMA Next Week

The performance is on Sunday, March 26th at 9:30pm.

Mar. 19, 2023  

The talented staff of The Drama Book Shop are coming together for a night of music at the first Drama @ Mama Cabaret! Several employees from New York's oldest theatre bookstore will gather at Don't Tell Mama on Sunday, March 26th at 9:30pm to sing classics from shows like Parade, Ragtime, Anastasia, Guys and Dolls, The Last Five Years, and more!

The cast includes Aaron Clark Burstein, Ara Celia Butler, Chelsea Carll, TJ D'Angelo, Dylan Glick, Ashley Nicole Martin, Xavier Moses, David Rigano, and Kirstin Wolf, with accompaniment provided by Paul Rigano.

Cover is $10 with a $20 two-drink minimum, cash only. Reserve your seat today at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2231595®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2F3lqOGRi?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




