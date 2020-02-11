Solomon Kee's A NIGHT WITH MR. WONDERFUL Announced at 53 Above

Solomon Kee's A Night With Mr. Wonderful will take place at New York's best cabaret bar, 53 Above. Performance will take place on, Wednesday February 19, 2020 at 7:00pm

A Night With Mr. Wonderful is a new variety show like no other. Solomon Kee stars as Mr.Wonderful and covers everything from R&B to Rock & Roll. Mr. Wonderful also takes you on a journey back to the Rat Pack era covering many of the hits Sammy Davis Jr. made famous like, Mr. Bojangles, Birth of the Blues, and Candyman.

Kee's on stage personality really connects with the audience and you're sure to be dancing and singing along. Grab a drink and get ready because it's gonna be a wonderful time.

To book your tickets visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-night-with-mr-wonderful-tickets-90140874783.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You