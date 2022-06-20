Smoke Jazz Club Announces Summer-Fall Line-Up Featuring Vijay Iyer, Al Foster, Mary Stallings & More
Smoke is renowned for offering top-notch programming of accessible, timeless jazz featuring legendary performers, modern masters and rising stars,
After two years spent reorienting to the pandemic with modified operations including livestreams, sidewalk concerts, and outdoor dining, Smoke Jazz Club makes a momentous return as a world-renowned destination for the best in classic and modern jazz. Acclaimed for its essential music programming and inspired setting, this revered institution has undertaken an impressive expansion and renovation that readies the venerable club for the post-pandemic 21st century.
Located on Manhattan's Upper West Side at the junction of Broadway and 106th Street (aka Duke Ellington Boulevard), Smoke Jazz Club is one of New York City's premier live music venues. Renowned for offering top-notch programming of accessible, timeless jazz featuring legendary performers, modern masters and rising stars, Smoke stands apart with its candlelit dining room, stellar acoustics, and classic American cuisine. Founded in 1999, SMOKE also boasts a GRAMMY-nominated label, Smoke Sessions Records, and a celebrated streaming concert series, Smoke Screens. For everything else, visit SMOKEjazz.com.
UPCOMING CONCERT SCHEDULE (subject to change):
All showtimes Thu-Sun @ 7:00 p.m. + 9:00 p.m. and additional 10:30 p.m. (Fri & Sat only)
All in-person tickets $40-$60 | Livestream $10
Thu-Sun 7.21-24 Smoke Reopening Celebration: George Coleman Quartet plus special guest Peter Bernstein
George Coleman - tenor saxophone
Peter Bernstein - guitar
Davis Whitfield - piano
Peter Washington - bass
Joe Farnsworth - drums
Thu-Sun 7.28-31 Bobby Watson Quartet
Bobby Watson - alto saxophone
Orrin Evans - piano
Curtis Lundy - bass
Victor Jones - drums
Thu-Sun 8.04-7 Louis Hayes & The Cannonball Legacy Band
Jeremy Pelt - trumpet
Vincent Herring - alto saxophone
Rick Germanson - piano
Dezron Douglas - bass
Louis Hayes - drums
Thu-Sun 8.11-14 Mary Stallings
Mary Stallings - vocals
Emmet Cohen - piano
Russell Hall - bass
Joe Farnsworth - drums
Thu-Sun 8.18-21 The Heavy Hitters
Jeremy Pelt - trumpet
Eric Alexander - tenor saxophone
Mike LeDonne - piano
Peter Washington - bass
Kenny Washington - bass
Thu-Sun 8.25-28 Rudresh Mahanthappa Trio: Charlie Parker Celebration
Rudresh Mahanthappa - alto saxophone
Harish Raghavan - bass
Rudy Royston - drums
Thu-Sun 9.01-4 Al Foster Quintet: Smoke Sessions cd release
Chris Potter - tenor saxophone
TBA - special guest trumpet
Kevin Hays - piano
Vicente Archer - bass
Al Foster - drums
Thu-Sun 9.08-11 Eddie Henderson Quintet
Eddie Henderson - trumpet
Donald Harrison - alto saxophone
George Cables - piano
Essiet Essiet - bass
Lenny White - drums
Thu-Sun 9.15-18 Vijay Iyer Trio
Vijay Iyer - piano
Harish Raghavan - bass
Tyshawn Sorey - drums
Thu-Sun 9.22-25 One For All
Jim Rotondi - trumpet
Eric Alexander - tenor saxophone
Steve Davis - trombone
David Hazeltine - piano
Peter Washington - bass
Joe Farnsworth - drums