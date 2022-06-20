Smoke Jazz Club Announces Summer-Fall Line-Up Featuring Vijay Iyer, Al Foster, Mary Stallings & More

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jun. 20, 2022  

After two years spent reorienting to the pandemic with modified operations including livestreams, sidewalk concerts, and outdoor dining, Smoke Jazz Club makes a momentous return as a world-renowned destination for the best in classic and modern jazz. Acclaimed for its essential music programming and inspired setting, this revered institution has undertaken an impressive expansion and renovation that readies the venerable club for the post-pandemic 21st century.

Located on Manhattan's Upper West Side at the junction of Broadway and 106th Street (aka Duke Ellington Boulevard), Smoke Jazz Club is one of New York City's premier live music venues. Renowned for offering top-notch programming of accessible, timeless jazz featuring legendary performers, modern masters and rising stars, Smoke stands apart with its candlelit dining room, stellar acoustics, and classic American cuisine. Founded in 1999, SMOKE also boasts a GRAMMY-nominated label, Smoke Sessions Records, and a celebrated streaming concert series, Smoke Screens. For everything else, visit SMOKEjazz.com.


UPCOMING CONCERT SCHEDULE (subject to change):
All showtimes Thu-Sun @ 7:00 p.m. + 9:00 p.m. and additional 10:30 p.m. (Fri & Sat only)
All in-person tickets $40-$60 | Livestream $10

Thu-Sun 7.21-24 Smoke Reopening Celebration: George Coleman Quartet plus special guest Peter Bernstein


George Coleman - tenor saxophone
Peter Bernstein - guitar
Davis Whitfield - piano
Peter Washington - bass
Joe Farnsworth - drums

Thu-Sun 7.28-31 Bobby Watson Quartet

Bobby Watson - alto saxophone
Orrin Evans - piano
Curtis Lundy - bass
Victor Jones - drums

Thu-Sun 8.04-7 Louis Hayes & The Cannonball Legacy Band

Jeremy Pelt - trumpet
Vincent Herring - alto saxophone
Rick Germanson - piano
Dezron Douglas - bass
Louis Hayes - drums

Thu-Sun 8.11-14 Mary Stallings

Mary Stallings - vocals
Emmet Cohen - piano
Russell Hall - bass
Joe Farnsworth - drums

Thu-Sun 8.18-21 The Heavy Hitters

Jeremy Pelt - trumpet
Eric Alexander - tenor saxophone
Mike LeDonne - piano
Peter Washington - bass
Kenny Washington - bass

Thu-Sun 8.25-28 Rudresh Mahanthappa Trio: Charlie Parker Celebration

Rudresh Mahanthappa - alto saxophone
Harish Raghavan - bass
Rudy Royston - drums

Thu-Sun 9.01-4 Al Foster Quintet: Smoke Sessions cd release

Chris Potter - tenor saxophone
TBA - special guest trumpet
Kevin Hays - piano
Vicente Archer - bass
Al Foster - drums

Thu-Sun 9.08-11 Eddie Henderson Quintet

Eddie Henderson - trumpet
Donald Harrison - alto saxophone
George Cables - piano
Essiet Essiet - bass
Lenny White - drums

Thu-Sun 9.15-18 Vijay Iyer Trio

Vijay Iyer - piano
Harish Raghavan - bass
Tyshawn Sorey - drums

Thu-Sun 9.22-25 One For All

Jim Rotondi - trumpet
Eric Alexander - tenor saxophone
Steve Davis - trombone
David Hazeltine - piano
Peter Washington - bass
Joe Farnsworth - drums



