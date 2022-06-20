Smoke Jazz Club Announces Summer-Fall Line-Up Featuring Vijay Iyer, Al Foster, Mary Stallings & More

After two years spent reorienting to the pandemic with modified operations including livestreams, sidewalk concerts, and outdoor dining, Smoke Jazz Club makes a momentous return as a world-renowned destination for the best in classic and modern jazz. Acclaimed for its essential music programming and inspired setting, this revered institution has undertaken an impressive expansion and renovation that readies the venerable club for the post-pandemic 21st century.



Located on Manhattan's Upper West Side at the junction of Broadway and 106th Street (aka Duke Ellington Boulevard), Smoke Jazz Club is one of New York City's premier live music venues. Renowned for offering top-notch programming of accessible, timeless jazz featuring legendary performers, modern masters and rising stars, Smoke stands apart with its candlelit dining room, stellar acoustics, and classic American cuisine. Founded in 1999, SMOKE also boasts a GRAMMY-nominated label, Smoke Sessions Records, and a celebrated streaming concert series, Smoke Screens. For everything else, visit SMOKEjazz.com.



UPCOMING CONCERT SCHEDULE (subject to change):

All showtimes Thu-Sun @ 7:00 p.m. + 9:00 p.m. and additional 10:30 p.m. (Fri & Sat only)

All in-person tickets $40-$60 | Livestream $10



Thu-Sun 7.21-24 Smoke Reopening Celebration: George Coleman Quartet plus special guest Peter Bernstein



George Coleman - tenor saxophone

Peter Bernstein - guitar

Davis Whitfield - piano

Peter Washington - bass

Joe Farnsworth - drums



Thu-Sun 7.28-31 Bobby Watson Quartet

Bobby Watson - alto saxophone

Orrin Evans - piano

Curtis Lundy - bass

Victor Jones - drums



Thu-Sun 8.04-7 Louis Hayes & The Cannonball Legacy Band

Jeremy Pelt - trumpet

Vincent Herring - alto saxophone

Rick Germanson - piano

Dezron Douglas - bass

Louis Hayes - drums



Thu-Sun 8.11-14 Mary Stallings

Mary Stallings - vocals

Emmet Cohen - piano

Russell Hall - bass

Joe Farnsworth - drums



Thu-Sun 8.18-21 The Heavy Hitters

Jeremy Pelt - trumpet

Eric Alexander - tenor saxophone

Mike LeDonne - piano

Peter Washington - bass

Kenny Washington - bass



Thu-Sun 8.25-28 Rudresh Mahanthappa Trio: Charlie Parker Celebration

Rudresh Mahanthappa - alto saxophone

Harish Raghavan - bass

Rudy Royston - drums



Thu-Sun 9.01-4 Al Foster Quintet: Smoke Sessions cd release

Chris Potter - tenor saxophone

TBA - special guest trumpet

Kevin Hays - piano

Vicente Archer - bass

Al Foster - drums



Thu-Sun 9.08-11 Eddie Henderson Quintet

Eddie Henderson - trumpet

Donald Harrison - alto saxophone

George Cables - piano

Essiet Essiet - bass

Lenny White - drums



Thu-Sun 9.15-18 Vijay Iyer Trio

Vijay Iyer - piano

Harish Raghavan - bass

Tyshawn Sorey - drums



Thu-Sun 9.22-25 One For All

Jim Rotondi - trumpet

Eric Alexander - tenor saxophone

Steve Davis - trombone

David Hazeltine - piano

Peter Washington - bass

Joe Farnsworth - drums