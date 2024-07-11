Small Boat Productions to Launch With A Jazz Night At Heaven Can Wait

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrate the launch of Small Boat Productions with a night of live jazz at East Village venue Heaven Can Wait, July 22nd at 7PM!

Tickets are available for purchase now. Performing jazz standards throughout the evening is a live band and select vocalists, including Jackie Bonsignore, Laura Jean Spineti, Mikayla Cohen, and Emilio Cuesta. Arin Edelstein is on the piano, Carter Broad on the bass, and Phil Cuykendall is on drums.

Small Boat Productions is a Brooklyn-based indie theater company founded in the spring of 2024 by actor Ben Natan. Artist-led, artist-forward production company Small Boat focuses on career and work development for early career theatermakers.

Natan's hope for Small Boat is to provide an engine to a rejuvenated indie theater scene across New York City.

"There are so many incredible actors, performers, writers, directors, and backstage workers who just need a chance to prove their talents to this city. Small Boat wants to identify those talented people, their hard work, and give their careers a springboard," says Natan.

Small Boat's debut production, a revival of Clifford Odets' WAITING FOR LEFTY, opens at the Flea on August 22nd.

Ticket revenue from Small Boat Productions' Launch Party will go towards covering production costs for WAITING FOR LEFTY.

