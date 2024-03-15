Sho Kuon, Edward W. Hardy, and More Will Perform in THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON at Carnegie Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 8:00 pm, composer-pianist Sho Kuon will give a chamber music recital in Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall. Critically acclaimed violinist Edward W. Hardy, along with Andy Lin, Yuko Tsuda, Yoshiaki Okawa, Greg Pattillo, Seizan Fukuda, Lee Eika, Raphael Torn, and the Japan Choral Harmony, joins Kuon for this special evening.

In a Carnegie Hall debut - featuring pieces for piano, violin, voice, koto, erhu, and shakuhachi - pianist Sho Kuon brings a new musical perspective to the stage through eclectic instrumental arrangements and different performative approaches. Kuon plays with various musical colors, textures, and tones that highlight the playful side of the all-Sho Kuon program.

Concert Information

The Music of Sho Kuon at Carnegie Hall

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 8:00 pm

Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall

Tickets: From $23

Link: https://www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2024/04/23/The-Music-of-Sho-Kuon-0800PM