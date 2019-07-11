Sherie Rene Scott & Norbert Leo Butz, The Telly Leung Quartet, and More Headline 54 Below Next Week

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins or call (646) 476-3551.

Sherie Rene Scott & Norbert Leo Butz: TWOHANDER, JULY 15-28 AT 7:30PM & JULY 21 AT 9:30PM

Back after a previous sold-out engagement! Feinstein's/54 Below is proud to present the return of Norbert Leo Butz and Sherie Rene Scott in their highly acclaimed original musical collaboration: TWOHANDER.

In an evening of story and song, Sherie Rene Scott (Everyday Rapture, The Little Mermaid, Aida, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown) and Norbert Leo Butz (Wicked, Catch Me if You Can, My Fair Lady) explore their professional and personal relationship of the past 23 years. From their brilliant performances off-Broadway in Jason Robert Brown's legendary two-person musical The Last Five Years in the months after 9/11, to co-starring in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and beyond, their compelling on-stage chemistry is on glorious display, as are the hills and valleys of their relationship off-stage. Through marriages and divorces, births and deaths, Scott and Butz mine the humor and heartache inherent in the forced intimacy of workplace friendships. The fact that their workplace is show business makes this shared musical biography of two of Broadway's greatest contemporary artists an evening not to be missed.

Conceived by Norbert Leo Butz & Sherie Rene Scott

Written by Sherie Rene Scott

Music Direction & Arrangements by Todd Almond (Girl From the North Country, Hello Again)

Directed by Dick Scanlan

$70-$145 cover charge. $105-$200 VIP seating. $135-$185 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ALL TOGETHER NOW: CELEBRATING BROADWAY'S BEST GROUP NUMBERS, FEAT. Emily Koch, Storm Lever, AND MORE!, JULY 15 AT 9:30PM

Gypsy, Bye Bye Birdie, A Chorus Line, Heathers, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown...

Sensational group numbers fill the musical theatre canon, highlighting that theatre is not just for solos. For one night only, Feinstein's/54 Below will be celebrating some of Broadway's favorite ensemble moments with an all-star musical extravaganza. You'll see moments from your favorite Golden Age Broadway classics as well as from today's most famous shows. Join some of your favorite Broadway ensemblists as they pay tribute to the best musical moments that have earned their place in theatre history!

Featuring: Aleksa Bazylevsky, Steven Booth (School of Rock, Kinky Boots), Steel Burkhardt (Aladdin, Hair), Brian Calì (Pretty Woman), Mary Callanan (Bandstand, Annie), Audrey Cardwell (Falsettos, Bright Star), Lauren Nicole Chapman (Frozen, Kinky Boots), Bill Coyne (Musicals Tonight!, Muse Match), Emily Cramer (Les Misérables, School of Rock), Emma Degerstedt (Smokey Joe's Cafe, Desperate Measures), Natalie Charle Ellis (Beetlejuice, School of Rock), Carly Gendell (School of Rock), Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill), Gabrielle Greene (School of Rock), Ellen Harvey (The Phantom of the Opera, How To Succeed...), Autumn Hurlbert (Something Rotten!, Legally Blonde), Danté Jeanfelix (Balls), Molly Jobe (Waitress, Newsies), Kennedy Kanagawa (Lolita, My Love), Ellie Kim (School of Rock), Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Kinky Boots), Lizzie Klemperer (Bright Star), Andrew Kober (School of Rock, Alice By Heart), Emily Koch (Wicked, Waitress), Eleanor Koski (Les Misérables), Rebecca Kuznick (Company), Storm Lever (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Patty Lohr (Kinky Boots), Diego Lucano (School of Rock), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound of Music), Sean Montgomery (Beetlejuice, Groundhog Day), Paris Alexander Nesbitt (The Book of Mormon), Jennifer Noble (King Kong, Ghost), Cassie Okenka (School of Rock, Bonnie & Clyde), Nirvaan Pal (School of Rock), MiMi Scardulla (We Are The Tigers), Ben Schrager (Indecent, The Flea), Lia Spahn, Daniel Switzer (Newsies, Wicked), Riza Takanashi (Mean Girls), Eli Tokash (Finding Neverland, Pippin), Gianna Yanelli (Mean Girls), and Lauren Zakrin (The Great Comet, Cruel Intentions)

Hosted by Ilana Levine (Little Known Facts Podcast, You're A Good Man Charlie Brown)

Conceived by Cassie Okenka and Jen Sandler

Produced by Jen Sandler

Musical Direction by Drew Wutke

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ZUNI & TUCKER: STRIPPED, JULY 15 AT 11:30

For one night only, singer-songwriters ZUNI (Hamilton) and TUCKER ("Saturday Night Live") team up for a unique evening of musical collaboration at Feinstein's/54 Below. Known for their respective appearances on Broadway and television, the duo is coming together to debut original tunes and stripped covers of songs made famous by their favorite singers.

After appearing in the Broadway company of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning masterpiece, Hamilton, for two seasons, Zuni currently stands by nightly in the Chicago production for Aaron Burr, George Washington, Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, and Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson. An ASCAP Harry Chapin Workshop and Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project alumnus, Tucker has written and performed his songs all over NYC; he has also sung on- and off-camera at "SNL," knocked off syndicated Top 40 pop parodies for iHeart Media, and backed up the legendary Carole King live on "The Today Show."

Zuni & Tucker promise this late night premiere of piano/vocal songs is one not to be missed!

$20 cover charge. $40 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

TUESDAYS AT 54... WITH Robbie Rozelle!, JULY 16 AT 9:30PM

Feinstein's/54 Below announces the new series Tuesdays at 54... with Robbie Rozelle! Equal parts late-night talk show, variety show, game show, and open mic, Tuesdays at 54 is hosted by BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award winner Robbie Rozelle, a "fabulous entertainer" (Cabaret Scenes) whose solo shows have been hailed as "brilliant" by BroadwayRadio. Theatre Pizzazz raves "there's no doubt you'll laugh, cry, and ultimately love every minute of it!" But this isn't just about Robbie... the show will feature guests from the worlds of theatre, cabaret, comedy and more as a madcap evening of song, stories, and games ensue, with delicious signature cocktails! Expect big stars, an open mic where you might discover the next big star, and lots of surprises!

Luke Williams will join Robbie as the resident accompanist for the shows!

Each performance will feature different special guests:

Tuesday, July 16: Ethan Slater (Tony Award nominee for Spongebob Squarepants)

Tuesday, July 30: Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom, Bridges of Madison County), Billy Recce (Balloon Boy: The Musical, A Musical About Star Wars)

Tuesday, August 20: Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots, Smokey Joe's Cafe)

Tuesday, August 27: Micaela Diamond (The Cher Show), Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child)

$15 cover charge. $30 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE Telly Leung QUARTET, JULY 17 AT 7:00PM

Broadway's Telly Leung (Aladdin, Allegiance, Godspell, Rent, "Glee") returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a brand-new show and fresh, innovative arrangements of Broadway tunes done with a trio of New York's finest musicians: Gary Adler (piano), Mary Ann McSweeney (bass), and Michael Croiter (drums). Prepare to hear some of your favorite show tunes by Sondheim, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Kander & Ebb, Alan Menken, Gershwin, Porter, and more, creatively fused with jazz to create a whole new experience for jazz and theater fans alike. It's "Ethel Merman meets Miles Davis" in this evening of musical exploration.

$45-$65 cover charge. $65-$75 VIP seating. $90-$100 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

CABARET FOR COLLEGE: A CONCERT TO BENEFIT HEARTSHARE ST. VINCENT'S SERVICES FT. Drew Gasparini, Shoba Narayan, AND MORE!, JULY 18 AT 9:30PM

Join us for a night of cabaret for a cause for HeartShare St. Vincent's Services (HSVS), with performances from Broadway's best, as well as talented kids from HSVS!

Talented kids from HSVS are joined by: Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid's Tale), Drew Gasparini (Crazy, Just Like Me), Giullian Gioiello (Marvel's Iron Fist), Brittany Annika Liu (The Convent), Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof), Kaitlyn Mayse (Cinderella National Tour), Shoba Narayan (Hamilton National Tour), Nicholas J. Oliveri (Boarding School), Ariane Rinehart (The Sound of Music Live!), and Laurissa "Lala" Romain (South Pacific).

HSVS is more than just a foster care agency. They provide a comprehensive and holistic set of programming for both children and families dealing with a range of trauma related to family separation, including making sure their youth can attend and graduate from college. This evening's performance will benefit HSVS's American Dreams Program which provides funding for tuition, books, computers, and housing for HSVS kids attending college.

Nationally, only 8% of foster youth graduate from higher education. Together, we can change that statistic and fuel some dreams!

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BRUBECK BROTHERS QUARTET, JULY 19 AT 9:30PM

On December 14, 1959, legendary Jazz pianist Dave Brubeck released his seminal record Time Out. Sixty years later, Chris and Dan Brubeck, who performed with their father later in his career, celebrate the anniversary of this release at Feinstein's/54 Below. Joined by guitarist Mike DeMicco and pianist Chuck Lamb, the Brubeck Brothers Quartet celebrate Dave Brubeck's career, legacy, and legendary album.

$25-$35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NOW AND THEN: CURRENT & FORMER BROADWAY KIDS TAKE THE STAGE, JULY 20 AT 9:30PM

Broadway kids of the past and present join forces for this special one night event! Come join current Broadway kids and some of your favorite former Broadway kids as they sing through songs by some of your favorite contemporary artists and composers. This is a concert that any Broadway fan, young or young at heart, can't miss!

Produced and Conceived by Dara Paige Bloomfield (Growing Up Broadway)

$30-$40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

Photo Credit: Philip Romano





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You