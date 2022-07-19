Sharon McNight to Bring RED HOT MOMA to The Mansion Of Saratoga This Week

Sharon McNight will bring the Silver Anniversary Tour of "Red Hot Mama" to The Mansion of Saratoga this Thurs. July 21 at 8 p.m.

"You don't have to know who Sophie Tucker is to have the time of your life at this show," said Jeff Wodicka, owner of The Mansion of Saratoga. "The moment she takes the stage, Sharon McNight is Sophie Tucker, from the first bawdy wisecrack to the final fun-loving wink."

The roaring Twenties with speakeasies, flappers, vaudeville and decadence was the world of Sophie Tucker that McNight brings back to life.

Like Sophie, McNight brings on the jokes, stories and one-liners as she belts the big numbers. (Wodicka points out that countless people have roared with laughter listening to Bette Midler in concert doing her "Sophie" jokes. )

"This evening is a chance to hear a Best Actress -Tony Nominee and cabaret icon in her musical theater tour-de-force 'Red Hot Mama," Wodicka said. "It's an evening of unforgettable knockout entertainment."

Sharon McNight spent years researching and writing The Sophie Tucker Songbook to develop Red Hot Mama after a lifetime of admiration for the show business legend. McNight's ultimate dream became realty when the show made its debut at New York's Rainbow and Stars with rave reviews and an extended engagement bringing it to leading venues in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, New Orleans among other cities.

Broadway Standouts, Comics, Entertainers in an Intimate Venue

Eight other stars will follow McNight at The Mansion of Saratoga, completing what owner Jeff Wodicka says is the biggest and most exciting season yet at what has become known as the region's most unique and intimate venue. The summer series takes place under a tented deck in the garden of the historic George West Victorian mansion located outside of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., a small upstate city that draws 1.5 million tourists during its famous horse racing season that runs July through early September.

Wodicka is quick to note that the 801 Concert series, which seats up to 130 guests, is similar in size and spirit to Feinstein's / 54 Below on W 54th St, New York City.

Tony Nominee Sharon McNight will become Sophie Tucker on July 21 as she brings her award-winning stage show to The 801. Finishing the month are the Tony Award-nominated Callaway Sisters, Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway, for two nights, July 29 and 30, with "Broadway the Calla-way."

August and September bring the music of nightclub and cabaret star Nicolas King, Broadway's Matthew Scott and the brilliant comedy of stage and TV star Judy Gold. Nicole Henry who electrified The Mansion's 801 crowd in 2021 with her Whitney Houston tribute returns to present a concert based on her new jazz album "Time to Love Again." The glorious baritone voice of Broadway's Nathaniel Stampley ("The Color Purple," "Lion King," "Porgy & Bess," "Ragtime") promises to leave audiences in awe, and three-time Tony Nominee and Tony Winner for "Drowsy Chaperone," Beth Leavel closes out the season.

About The Mansion of Saratoga 801 Concert Series

The Mansion of Saratoga's 801 Concert Series is intimately arranged at tables, cabaret style on the great tented rear deck overlooking the rose gardens. The name of the series is derived from the mansion's address, 801 Route 29.

Tickets range from $60 to $75. The doors open at 5:30 with Executive Chef Rick Bieber providing a bistro menu for those interested in dinner or snacking prior to or during the 8 p.m. performances. A full bar serves drink specials as well as beer and wine by the bottle or glass.