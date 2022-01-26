Sharon Catherine Brown to Present SO MANY THINGS at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Sharon Catherine Brown in "So Many Things" on March 1st at 7:00 PM.

This legitimate Broadway Baby and veteran of TV and Film makes her solo debut at Broadway's living room. Sharon will share showbiz stories and soar through a stellar musical journey of her career, singing songs from her roles in Caroline, or Change; Jekyll and Hyde; Dreamgirls; Rent; and The Wiz; as well as some of her original tunes.

Most recently seen in the 2021 Broadway revival of Caroline, or Change, Sharon received praise as the Caroline Thibodeaux Standby. Audiences described her performance on BroadwayWorld as "a transcendent experience," "a revelation," and "absolutely breathtaking."

Sharon Catherine Brown in "So Many Things" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 1st, 2022 at 7:00 PM. There is a $40-$80 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT SHARON CATHERINE BROWN

Sharon was born and raised in New York City and started acting at age three and a half. She is the daughter of former actress and personal assistant June Fussell and Johnny Brown - aka Mr. Bookman from the hit 70's series Good Times. She is also the proud mother of Elijah Blanks. Some of Sharon's film credits include the role of Etta Jones in HBO's Introducing Dorothy Dandridge starring Halle Berry, Sister Act 2 with Whoopie Goldberg, For Keeps with Molly Ringwald, and A Chorus Line with Michael Douglas. In 2018, Sharon was featured on Broadway in director Michael Mayer's Head Over Heels. She also starred on Broadway as Effie in Dreamgirls and was the first African-American woman to play Lucy in the Frank Wildhorn musical Jekyll and Hyde. Sharon was the "Seasons of Love'' soloist in the West Coast Premiere of Rent with Neil Patrick Harris and the Narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. TV roles include Audra McDonald's alter ego on The Good Fight and Angela, the snooty opera diva on A Different World. Sharon also created and hosted the internet fashion/lifestyle series The Love It Show. As a dancer, Sharon has worked with such legends as Michael Peters, Jerry Mitchell, Michael Bennett, and Debbie Allen. As a singer she's worked with Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner, who helped Sharon's rock band get their first gig after she sang vocals on the movie soundtrack for What's Love Got To Do With It?