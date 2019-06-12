Seth Sikes: The Songs That Got Away Comes to Feinstein's/54 Below

Seth Sikes will return to Feinstein's/54 Below on Wednesday, August 14th at 7:00PM in The Songs That Got Away performing many hit songs from the Judy Garland catalogue, plus some tunes that Garland never got the chance to perform herself. He will be back by a seven-piece band.

Sikes said, "There has been much attention on Judy Garland this year,, being the 50th year since her death. By celebrating her life and performing her incredible music, I'm hoping to remind audiences that her legacy continues to affect people in profound ways to the very day."

Sikes has been performing at Feinstein's/54 Below in a series of consistently sold-out appearances in his critically-acclaimed tributes to Garland (which won a Broadway World Award), Liza Minnelli and Bernadette Peters.

The New York Times said of Sikes's debut, "The performance -- less an impression of Ms. Garland than an interpretation of her vibrato-heavy method of belting -- was a hit."

The critics were just as kind for his follow-up show Seth Sikes Sings Liza Minnelli and The New York Post said, "It was a heartfelt concert. Sikes has a heap of fans and his audiences are always tightly packed and brimming with enthusiasm for his booming, jazzy renditions of their favorite songs."

Sikes is also known in the theater as an Associate Director (on shows like The Band's Visit, The Nance and Pageant.)

The evening will be directed by Eric Gilliland.

Cover charge starts at $40 and there is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at:

https://54below.com/events/seth-sikes-songs-got-away/

Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 PM are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





