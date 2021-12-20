Seth Bisen-Hersh to Present Sondheim Tributes Tuesdays in January at Don't Tell Mama

Award-winning off-Broadway composer/lyricist Seth Bisen-Hersh (Love Quirks) will present 4 Sondheim Tribute concerts featuring over 60 singers this January 2022 at renowned cabaret venue Don't Tell Mama.

Bisen-Hersh considers Sondheim his biggest influence and is humbled to honor this incomparable genius who took the time to respond to each of Bisen-Hersh's letters to him over the last few decades.

The shows will feature songs from all of Sondheim's musicals, and the singers include:

Tuesday, January 4th at 7PM: Gloria Bangiola, Elizabeth Budinoff, Skye Connolly, Estelle Goodwin, Ashley Marie Holm, Susan Horowitz, Alice Jeanette Lambert, Angela Rose Longo, Frankie Marasa 5th, Queen Moody, Shannon Rakow, Adriana Santilli, Rebecca Santos, Jackie Schiffer & Kaleb Sells

Tuesday, January 11th at 7PM: Joseph Anthony, Elyse Beyer, Brian Childers, Paul Hanegan, Teresa Hui, Madison L'Insalata, Nora Lyn Kennedy, Miriam Kushel, Mary Lauren, Rori Nogee, L'Oreal O'Neill, Marissa Parness, Nikki Scamuffo, Vanessa Wendt & Alexander Wright

Tuesday, January 18th at 7PM: Roisin Bermingham, Bradley Ford Betros, Allie Brault, Juan Castro, Valeria Ceballos, Jolie Cook, Dani Granati Gronda, Chloe Bluebell Joyce, Tierney Violet Joyce, Ashley O'Neill, Chazmond Peacock, Jesse Pimpinella, Lauren Rathbun, Leslie Renee, Tom Toland, Nicole Weitzman, Lauren Rathbun & Paul Mitchell Wilder

Tuesday, January 25th at 7PM: Calista B, Evan Bertram, Caroline Brazelton, Bailey C. Elis, Amy Erlanger, Joseph Giudici, Lucia Alvar Gonzalez, Mike Haber, Kelsey McCabe, Melissa Meli, Marina Nuñez, Naomi Pitt, Jim Reilly, Jr., Zuri Terrell, Julia Weingaertner & Meghan Wilmott

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W. 46th St. The show has a $20 cover and 2 drink minimum, which is cash only. Proof of vaccination is required. Tickets can be reserved at: www.donttellmamanyc.com/shows.