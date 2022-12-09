See Vanessa Williams & More Next Week at 54 Below

Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

54 CELEBRATES THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL, FEAT. NIK WALKER, KYLE SCATLIFFE, & MORE! - DECEMBER 12 AT 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

"It Feels Like Christmas" over at 54 Below.

Join us at Broadway's living room for a most sensational, Muppetational evening as 54 Celebrates The Muppet Christmas Carol! In this concert of Jim Henson's most merry of movie musicals, experience "Marley & Marley," "When Love Is Gone," "One More Sleep 'Til Christmas," and more like never before. Featuring an all-star cast, your "Thankful Heart" will be full to the brim with holiday cheer. So don't be a Scrooge and come on down for a night you won't soon forget!

Featuring Caroline Aimetti, Taylor-Marie Daniel, Marc de la Cruz, Ellie Fishman, Samantha Gershman, Danté Jeanfelix, Tyrone Kiaku, Charlotte Maltby, Devon Meddock, Hayley Podschun, Samantha Pollino, Alex Prakken, Daniel Sampson, Kyle Scatliffe, Ben Schrager, Julius Thomas III, Nik Walker, and Jason SweetTooth Williams.

Produced, music directed, and arranged by Ben Caplan, and produced and directed by Fergie L. Philippe.

7:00 PM performance: $55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

9:30 PM performance: $40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DIAMOND SERIES: VANESSA WILLIAMS - DECEMBER 13-18 AT 8:30 PM

"Always love the holiday season to spread cheer - especially at the legendary 54!"

Tony®, Emmy, and Grammy nominee Vanessa Williams makes her thrilling Diamond Series debut with a spectacular concert that will include music from her catalog of chart-topping hit songs, beloved Broadway classics, and American Songbook standards.

Ms. Williams has sold millions of records worldwide, including several Billboard Top 10 singles in genres across pop, dance, R&B, adult contemporary and jazz. Her hits have included "Dreamin'," "Save the Best for Last" and "The Sweetest Day." Her platinum single "Colors of the Wind," from Disney's Pocahontas, won the Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

On Broadway, Vanessa has appeared in The Trip to Bountiful, Sondheim on Sondheim, After Midnight, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Into the Woods, and starred in the new Broadway comedy, POTUS. Her numerous screen appearances include starring roles in the hit films Eraser and Soul Food and the television shows "Ugly Betty," "Desperate Housewives," and "Queen of the Universe," among many others.

Her critically acclaimed work in film, television, recordings, and the Broadway stage has been recognized by every major industry award affiliate including 4 Emmy nominations, 11 Grammy nominations, a Tony® nomination, 3 SAG award nominations, 7 NAACP Image Awards and 3 Satellite Awards.

She is one of the world's most accomplished concert artists, appearing regularly with the most prestigious symphony orchestras in the world.

For this rare 54 Below Diamond Series, all guests will enjoy a specially designed four-course dinner and a complimentary welcome drink. The cost of the meal, excluding additional alcoholic drinks, is included in the ticket price, as is tax and gratuity. To create an intimate and premium experience, the capacity of the room will be limited and all guests will be able to select a reservation time. Following the performance, guests are invited to linger and continue their evening in the club.

$350 cover charge ($366.50 with fees). $475 premium seating ($491.50 with fees).

