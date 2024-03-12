See Nicole Parker as Jillane Jenkins in SUITCASE FULL OF LIES at The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Nicole Parker, currently playing Celine Dion in the Off-Broadway hit Titaníque, as Jillane Jenkins* in “Suitcase Full of Lies” on Sunday, March 31 at 9:30 PM. Best known for playing the lovable secretary “Callie Carter” from the hit 1970s sitcom “She’s Got a Job!,” the irrepressible Jillane Jenkins brings you her life story in song and style! Referred to as a “tour de force” by her fourth husband, and “...a... [really]...f@#king.....show!” by “Evitagrrrl” on a Broadway message board, “Suitcase Full of Lies” takes you from the highs of Jillane’s fame, to the lows of the painful struggle with her father’s eczema. The show, which has been performed at The Second City in Chicago, The Groundlings in Los Angeles, and UCB, Birdland, and Joe’s Pub in New York, was written by Nicole Parker, with music and lyrics also written by Nicole Parker.



*a fictitious character portrayed by Nicole Parker in a leotard.



Jillane Jenkins was born in a nowhere town in Anywhere, USA – Teardrop, Pennsylvania to be exact. It was there that she first started to dream of a life on stage and screen. Ms. Jenkins is best known for her groundbreaking role as secretary “Callie Carter” in the hit ‘70s show “She’s Got a Job!” She has also appeared in over fifty Lifetime Original Movies. Some favorites include Not Without My Liver, Dead Giveaway – The Housewife Sweepstakes, Murders of 1959, and Red Scare, the true story of Russian gymnast “Yelena Kerenchkova,” who did not get her period until she was 42. She was the 79th “Roxie Hart” in Chicago on Broadway. Her critically acknowledged one-woman version of Hamlet, called Herlet, ran on and off for five years at the Coco Palm Theater in Eustis, Florida. She would like to thank ALL of her children and SOME of her ex-husbands for their support. Someone let her do her Mama Rose!!!!!



made her Broadway debut was opposite Martin Short in Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me. Also on Broadway, she played “Elphaba” in Wicked and appeared in The People in the Picture with Donna Murphy. She also played “Elphaba” on the First National Tour of Wicked. She was a series regular and contributing writer on “Mad TV” on Fox for six years. Prior to that, she trained and worked at Boom Chicago, a sketch/improv theater in Amsterdam. Other theater credits include These Paper Bullets at the Atlantic Theater Company, and Dog and Pony at The Old Globe, directed by Roger Rees. Nicole won an LA Ovation Award for Best Actress for her performance of Fanny Brice in Funny Girl for 3-D Theatricals. She was the voice of Penelope Pitstop in the Warner Bros reboot of “Wacky Races.” As a featured vocalist, Nicole regularly performs with symphonies across the country, including The National Symphony in DC, Houston Symphony, Seattle Symphony, Philly Pops, and many more. She currently hosts an improvised podcast with Paul F. Tompkins called “The Neighborhood Listen.” The show, in its sixth season, has featured guests such as Bobby Moynihan, Ego Nwodim, Jeff Hiller, and Lauren Lapkus.



Nicole Parker as Jillane Jenkins in “Suitcase Full of Lies” will be performed on Sunday, March 31 at 9:30 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.





HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2024 CALENDAR AT

THE GREEN ROOM 42



Friday, March 15 and Monday, April 15 at 7:00 PM

John Hill

“Wellness Check”

Directed by Tony Award winner Marissa Jaret Winokur

Broadway and SiriusXM star John Hill brings his hot solo show back by popular demand. Hills set list of original comedy pop songs continues to grow from fan favorites like the ballad of his homophobic chihuahua, being stalked by a sexual predator at Six Flags, demonic possession, gay fashion victims, and shocking tales of hot mic moments with celebrities like Jerry Seinfeld and Iyanla Vanzant - to new songs about domestic air travel, love, and the demon baby that lives next door who terrorizes him at night.



Sunday, March 24 at 9:30 PM

Reeve Carney

“Singing the Divas”

For this special performance, the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter, actor and recent star of Broadway's Hadestown will take a break from his usual set of original music to perform a cabaret evening of musical theater classics traditionally performed by legendary Broadway divas. He is best known for his portrayal of Dorian Gray on Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful,” Riff Raff in Fox’s Rocky Horror Picture Show Reimagining, as well as originating the role of Peter Parker in Julie Taymor/U2’s Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. Featuring selections from his 5-time Independent Music Award-winning album, Youth Is Wasted, as well a few surprises from the Broadway canon and the Great American Songbook, Reeve delivers a one-man-show cabaret that feels more like an invitation-only after-party than a traditional concert performance.



Thursdays, March 28, June 6, September 26 and December 5 at 7:00 PM

“LEOLA’S LADY LAND LOUNGE”

Written & performed by Will Nolan

Your favorite BroadwayWorld Award-winning senior citizen-redneck-lesbian welcomes NYC’s greatest talent to Leola's Lady Land Lounge, the monthly live talk show. Singers, dancers, actors and artists of all kinds join Leola inside the rainbow-cladded walls of her Lady Land Lounge. It's one part variety show, one part chat show, and oodles of laughs. Plus, there’s gonna be snacks and prizes. And sometimes prizes that are snacks!



Monday, April 8 at 7:00 PM

Allan Nicholls

“Chasing the Thrill”

Allan Nicholls tells his Broadway story in song, performing songs from Hair, Inner City Mother Goose, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band with entirely new arrangements. With the “Not Your Parents’ Pit Band,” featuring acclaimed music director Ben Covello on keyboards, Nate Repasz on drums and vocals, Gene Steficek on bass and vocals, and Eitan Prouser on guitar, Allan performs songs from his years on Broadway – from his first Hair performance through the closing night of Sgt. Pepper’s. “The show offers musical nostalgia with a new twist on the songs and a very personal take on the stories happening behind the stage,” says Nicholls, who is the only actor to have played both the lead roles of Claude and Berger in Hair.



Tuesday, April 30 at 7:00 PM

Jennifer Roberts

“She Loves Sheldon! – Sheldon Harnick’s 100th Birthday Celebration”

Directed by Lance Roberts, the show will feature hits from Harnick’s greatest and most popular shows, including Fiddler on the Roof and She Loves Me. Jennifer Roberts also promises several hidden gems of rarely/if ever heard songs by the three-time Tony Award winner, with spectacular arrangements by Tedd Firth in varied styles, jazz-infused, a little blues and more. “Mr. Harnick supplied three of the songs himself, that were either never in print or out of print,” Jennifer noted, while a friend of the lyricist provided a rarely-heard number from Harnick’s “Hidden Treasures” album. Jennifer, whose regional credits include Sarah Brown, opposite Broadway leading man Tom Wopat in Guys and Dolls, is known for her heartfelt, entertaining and exhilarating shows that highlight her wide vocal range. Jon Weber serves as music director with Steve Doyle on bass.



Thursday, May 9 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, May 18 at 9:30 PM

Sutton Lee Seymour

“Broadway Barbie”

When you’re a Barbie Girl living in a Barbie World, there is NO business like SHOW business! Sutton Lee Seymour is New York City’s live singing sasshole and she is spreading her comedy and chaos with merriment and madness in her new show, “Broadway Barbie.” Barbie has had over 180 careers and NOT ONE of those careers has been a Broadway star… until Sutton Lee Seymour! She is painting the town pink and pounding the pavement, mashing up your favorite pop songs and Broadway show tunes! Nothing has been this camp since The Ethel Merman Disco Album.



Thursdays, May 16 and June 20 at 7:00 PM

Sally Mayes

“Now and Then”

Sally Mayes is a gal on a mission. She has been doing a very special retrospective series this season, and she’s not done yet! The next two shows, “Now and Then: The Stories” and “Now and Then: The Great Big Huge Broadway,” are perhaps nearest and dearest to her heart. As she puts it, “Well, I have always been a storyteller, and I love that aspect of what I do the most. I also have a great affection for the opportunities I have been given both on and off Broadway and also in recording, and some of the best arrangements I have done over the years come from that love. I cannot wait to remind people of this stuff, and I am having so much fun!”



Sundays, July 21 and August 4 at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, July 24 and August 7 at 7:00 PM

NELSON ASPEN and Allyson Briggs

“Tony Bennett: A Tribute”

Nelson Aspen and Allyson Briggs have a new tribute show to the great Tony Bennett who passed away last July at the age of 96. In 2012, after meeting the legendary crooner around Manhattan, Aspen was invited to Bennett’s home overlooking Central Park to do a TV segment on his impressive work as a painter. The two spent several hours together, leaving Aspen forever dazzled by not only the star’s talents, but insight, humility and hospitality. “Tony Bennett: A Tribute” will feature clips from Aspen’s time with the artist born Anthony Dominick Benedetto, reflections on Bennett’s humanitarian work, career highlights, and support of young musicians. And, of course, plenty of songs from the great American songbook that Bennett infused with his signature style. Just as Bennett was famous for his duets with other singing stars, Aspen will be joined by Allyson Briggs, renowned bandleader of Manhattan's hottest jazz band, Fleur Seule. Aspen promises it will be an intimate way for audiences to remember Bennett’s artistry, life and legacy.



