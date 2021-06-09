Sean Patrick Murtagh to Present The Mario 100! Concert No. 6 â€“ MARIO ON BROADWAY

The Mario 100! Concert No. 6 - Mario on Broadway. Sean Patrick Murtagh has announced the sixth concert in his yearlong celebration of the Mario Lanza Centennial.

The MAC Award winner will present an evening of Broadway Classics as immortalized by the Golden Tenor of Hollywood, Mario Lanza. The "cross-over" concert event will mark the halfway point of The Mario 100! Featuring songs from Lanza's prolific catalogue of recordings, Murtagh will sing from the scores of South Pacific, Lil' Abner, My Fair Lady, The Boys from Syracuse, & many more.

Come celebrate Broadway's triumphant return with some of the most beloved hits from the Golden Age of Broadway.

The concert will be presented on Saturday, June 26th at 6pm EST/ 3pm PST. Live and Free on Facebook: facebook.com/seanieboysfnyc

"Murtagh lacks in all pretense and leads with an unapologetic insistence on never dimming his light."

-Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld

Sean Patrick Murtagh is an actor and singer based in New York City. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, Sean Patrick made the big leap to NYC 10 years ago and has been thriving. His work has been seen on theatrical and cabaret stages on both coasts, Off-Broadway, and on TV & Film. He is a proud member of Actors' Equity Association and represent for stage by ATB Talent Agency. Most recently, Sean Patrick has been recognized with a BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award nomination for his Pantsless Living Room Concert Series, conceived and performed during the COVID-19 pandemic and live on Facebook.

Future shows include: Mario on Broadway- Saturday, June 26th at 6pm EST; Songs in my Soul- Saturday, July 31st; The Lanza Effect, Saturday, August 28th; and many to be announced.

All shows are presented LIVE on Facebook: Facebook.com/seanieboysfnyc

Follow Sean Patrick Murtagh on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, & Twitter: @Seanieboysfnyc

Subscribe on YouTube: Sean Patrick Murtagh