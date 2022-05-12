Sean Harkness & The Unusual Suspects to Perform at Chelsea Table and Stage

Announced today, Sean Harkness & THE UNUSUAL SUSPECTS will perform at Chelsea Table and Stage on Saturday. June 18.

Guitarist/composer Harkness, who is currently represented with the EP Just What I Needed, has been one of the most in-demand musicians for the past several years: In the past month, he has appeared in a sold out CD release event at Birdland with the Daniel Glass Trio; recorded on a film score for a Romanian documentary, performed two sold out shows with South Indian luminary Roopa Mahadevan at Joe's Pub and Rockwood Music Hall, and had a full house (with his own band The Unusual Suspects) at Birdland.

With The Unusual Suspects, Harkness' electric guitar becomes the voice. The conversation between him and his fellow bandmates is the dance. Inspired by jam bands, John Scofield, and Jeff Beck, the format is Harkness in front of a strong and colorful rhythm section comprised of keyboards, upright bass, and drums.

With new arrangements at every show, you'll hear songs by The Beatles, The Cars, The Carpenters, Todd Rundgren, Supertramp, Gary Wright, Grateful Dead, Joe Jackson, The Eagles, The Doors, Little River Band, The Zombies, The Who, and more.

Harkness said in the New York Independent: "One of the things that sets me apart from other guitarists in NYC is that I work with so many different people. From theater stars to blues artists, movie stars to folk singers, Broadway divas to jazz snobs and everything else on the spectrum."

"If I have a 'niche,' it's the guy who can bring anything to life with heart and authenticity. And, mostly with vocalists. Something about the way I interact with vocalists makes me a trusted name when they want to bring it to life and that everyone I work with is every bit as much an influence on my musical voice as George Benson, Duane Allman, or Eddie Van Halen."

Harkness continues that the "My repertoire is a choice of songs from my childhood. They're not necessarily the proscribed 'covers' one would expect from a tribute or cover band; rather these are the songs that came on the school bus' AM radio. Songs that moved me to learn music. I'm just interpreting them through the lens of 40+ years' experience as a pro guitarist."

Harkness' album Aloft is available on Windham Hill [Sony/RCA/BMG], as well as many independent recordings, all available on every major platform.

www.seanharkness.com