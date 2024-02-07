Sarrah Strimel Bentley Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT at 54 Below

Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series  plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 16th at 9:30pm.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

Sarrah Strimel Bentley Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT at 54 Below

Sarrah Strimel Bentley joins Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series at 54 Below on March 16th.

A recent Breast Cancer Survivor and mother via surrogacy, Sarrah is an advocate for young women facing the same diagnosis. She chronicled her journey on her Instagram, through "The Breast Cancer Diaries" and "The Surrogacy Diaries".  She also co-founded "A Damn Good Life",  a nonprofit that funds surrogacy journeys for breast cancer survivors that can't afford them.  She has partnered with Bloomingdales, Ford Motors, Eli Lilly, General Electric Health Care, Nature's Bounty, and Hologics on their breast cancer initiatives. She has been featured on Good Morning America, ABC News, and NY1.  She has appeared in seven Broadways shows and launched two successful yoga brands throughout her career.  Her  personal journey inspired her to coin the phrase "joy mining" and she lives each day mining the joy out of every moment. She is a new mom to the love of her life, baby boy Chance.

Mom’s Night Out: The Concert Series, is the ultimate cabaret series where your favorite musical theatre mamas, step-mamas, mamas-to-be, grandmamas, and mamas-in-waiting will dazzle audiences with stories and songs about motherhood – the joys, the stress, the chaos, and everything in between. You’ll hear classic favorites from the musical theatre and pop/rock canon and never before heard song debuts, too!

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo.

Music direction by Nancy Chamberlain.

Previously announced cast members include Laura D'Andre (The Play That Goes Wrong), Kasie Gasparini (Mamma Mia!), Stephanie Klemons (Hamilton), Alison Mahoney (The Singing Baker, Evita), Grace Morgan (The Phantom of The Opera) and Taylor Sorice. Stay tuned for additional cast and creative announcements and follow @momsnightoutconcert.

Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series  plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 16th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35-$79. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.  Use code MOMS5 for $5 off your main dining room and bar rail tickets. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org.



1
Karen Mason Stars in MORE THAN ALL THE SKY at The Green Room 42 Photo
Karen Mason Stars in MORE THAN ALL THE SKY at The Green Room 42

Karen Mason and more will lead a concert of select songs from More Than All the Sky by Lori Ada Jaroslow and Morgan Hollingsworth. The concert is set for March 11.

2
Carnegie Hall Celebrates Steve & Eydie This Valentines Day Photo
Carnegie Hall Celebrates Steve & Eydie This Valentine's Day

This Valentine’s Day, Carnegie Hall will celebrate the iconic husband-and-wife singing duo, Steve & Eydie. Learn more about the upcoming event and find out how to attend here!

3
Zach Schiffman and Reid Pope to Present COMEDIANS EARNESTLY SINGING MUSICAL THEATER at 54 Photo
Zach Schiffman and Reid Pope to Present COMEDIANS EARNESTLY SINGING MUSICAL THEATER at 54 Below

Zach Schiffman, and Reid Pope will present Comedians Earnestly Singing Musical Theater, a one-night showcase of comedians’ secret musical theater talents at 54 Below in March. Learn how to purchase tickets.

4
Klea Blackhurst to Present Ethel Merman Tribute EVERYTHING THE TRAFFIC WILL ALLOW at Chels Photo
Klea Blackhurst to Present Ethel Merman Tribute EVERYTHING THE TRAFFIC WILL ALLOW at Chelsea Table + Stage

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present Klea Blackhurst in “Everything the Traffic Will Allow,” her loving tribute to the songs made famous by the quintessential stage personality Ethel Merman. Learn how to purchase tickets!

