Sarrah Strimel Bentley Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT at 54 Below

Sarrah Strimel Bentley joins Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series at 54 Below on March 16th.

A recent Breast Cancer Survivor and mother via surrogacy, Sarrah is an advocate for young women facing the same diagnosis. She chronicled her journey on her Instagram, through "The Breast Cancer Diaries" and "The Surrogacy Diaries". She also co-founded "A Damn Good Life", a nonprofit that funds surrogacy journeys for breast cancer survivors that can't afford them. She has partnered with Bloomingdales, Ford Motors, Eli Lilly, General Electric Health Care, Nature's Bounty, and Hologics on their breast cancer initiatives. She has been featured on Good Morning America, ABC News, and NY1. She has appeared in seven Broadways shows and launched two successful yoga brands throughout her career. Her personal journey inspired her to coin the phrase "joy mining" and she lives each day mining the joy out of every moment. She is a new mom to the love of her life, baby boy Chance.

Mom’s Night Out: The Concert Series, is the ultimate cabaret series where your favorite musical theatre mamas, step-mamas, mamas-to-be, grandmamas, and mamas-in-waiting will dazzle audiences with stories and songs about motherhood – the joys, the stress, the chaos, and everything in between. You’ll hear classic favorites from the musical theatre and pop/rock canon and never before heard song debuts, too!

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo.

Music direction by Nancy Chamberlain.

Previously announced cast members include Laura D'Andre (The Play That Goes Wrong), Kasie Gasparini (Mamma Mia!), Stephanie Klemons (Hamilton), Alison Mahoney (The Singing Baker, Evita), Grace Morgan (The Phantom of The Opera) and Taylor Sorice. Stay tuned for additional cast and creative announcements and follow @momsnightoutconcert.

Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 16th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35-$79. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Use code MOMS5 for $5 off your main dining room and bar rail tickets. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org.