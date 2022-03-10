Sam Harris to Return to Feinstein's/54 Below

The legendary Sam Harris will return next week to his favorite intimate club with a brand-new show, Openly Gray, for two performances only on Wednesday, March 16, and Thursday, March 17, at 7pm.To purchase tickets, click here. The March 17 performance will also be available for livestreaming. For more information, click here. The show will feature Harris's definitive interpretations of pop, theatre, and standards, accompanied by his long-time musical director Todd Schroeder. It's an evening of celebration and reflection, filled with Harris's singular comedic observations and soul-bearing introspection and is not to be missed!

Sam Harris is a Tony Award-nominated Broadway favorite (Grease, The Life, The Producers, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) and platinum recording artist, making the list of Rolling Stone Magazine's Top 100 Vocalists of All Time. At the beginning of a career that has spanned four decades, he burst onto the scene in the premiere season of TV's Star Search with 25 million viewers cheering him on each week. He has toured the world in concert, appeared on countless television shows and specials, at the White House, and he has sold out venues from Carnegie Hall to London's West End. During the covid pandemic isolation, the film of his solo show HAM: A Musical Memoir (which played to great acclaim in New York and Los Angeles) was released on all major streaming platforms. Said The New York Times, "Sam Harris belongs to the ever-diminishing brand of old-school, lay-it-all-out-on-the-line entertainers whose every move generates excitement. Mr. Harris pulls out all the stops and proves himself a winner every time."

a??a??a??

SAFETY INFORMATION

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. For additional information on safety protocols go click here. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. The management team includes proprietors Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, and restaurant general manager Mandisa Boxill.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway eco- system, providing a safe place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their crafts, try out new music, grow their fan bases, and gather as a community. Its streaming programs and YouTube videos have garnered millions of video views introducing Broadway talent to new audiences and showcasing the art of cabaret to fans across the world.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:45pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.