SUN IN VIRGO Will Premiere at Caveat NYC

Sun in Virgo, composed by Peri Mauer, will be premiered Sunday, February 23, 2020, 7pm at Caveat, 21 A Clinton Street,NYC, in Relevant Tones Launch Party, a Livestreamed podcast event hosted by Seth Boustead. It will be performed by Ford Fourqurean on clarinet.

The theme of this event is astrology. Other works on the program include music by Marc Mellits and Sufjan Stevens, and professional astrologersRebecca Gordon and Samuel F. Reynolds will be on hand to give two lucky audience members free readings.

About Sun in Virgo, Peri Mauer writes: "I have always enjoyed being a Virgo. I'm not really sure why as it typically gets a bum rap, but maybe those same reasons are why I like it. Qualities like *"analytical, intelligent, reserved, critical, helpful, conscientious" aspects typically attributed to Virgo are alright by me. But there's a twist. Virgo is ruled by Mercury, a planet capricious, impulsive and whimsical by default, seemingly emergent in opposition to the Virgo personality. By its mercurial nature, this ruling planet adds a spice of balance with contradiction to the mix. In this case it has generated inspiration for a new piece of music.

Sun in Virgo, my recently-composed piece for solo clarinet in one movement, is centered around the aspects of Virgo personality as ruled by Mercury. Hence it is well organized while being mercurial and heartfelt in brevity."



This concert is part of Composers Now Festival 2020, taking place throughout the month of February in NYC.

https://www.caveat.nyc/event/relevant-tones-2-23-2020





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You