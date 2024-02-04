SUMMER IN WINTER From Indiggo Twins to Play The Triad Theater

The show will run on February 15th at 7pm at Triad Theater.

SUMMER IN WINTER From Indiggo Twins to Play The Triad Theater

SUMMER IN WINTER is a Holy-Spirited show that will clothe you in everlasting warmth and cherry blossom petals of love so that you become a knockout rose forever.

Renaissance Women Mihaela and Gabriela Modorcea aka Indiggo Twins will sing, recite, play the piano and guitar and dance to their in-first-audition original symphonic, gospel and opera compositions "Summer in Winter", "Rejoice", "Be still and Know That I am God", "Children of Light", "I'm Not seeing but I'm Seeing", "Trust My Way", "Praise Your Name", "Born Again,", "New Life in You", "Believe" and more. Archangels of Love Mihaela and Gabriela will fill you with faith-filled words that will give you NEW LIFE IN CHRIST so that you will be baptized in Love divine from head to toe.

Show Feb 15th at 7pm at Triad Theater

Approx Running Time: 75 Minutes

Genre: Live Music, Gospel, Duo, Storytelling

Visit Website




