STUDIO 54 REWIND Returns To Daer Nightclub At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino In May

Back by popular demand, "STUDIO 54 REWIND," the ultimate disco party presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood to benefit FLITE Center, hits the dance floor on Saturday, May 18, from 6 - 10 p.m., at DAER Nightclub.

Party-goers will step back in time to relive the glitz and glamour of the legendary Studio 54 with food, the hottest grooves and live entertainment. All proceeds benefit FLITE Center programs and services, which provide young adults with resources and support to help them transition to independent living. FLITE Center is a one-stop resource center offering all supportive services to youth aging out of foster care, chronically homeless youth, human trafficking survivors, and LGBTQ+ youth.

“Last year's STUDIO 54 fundraiser was a smashing success so we are rewinding back and planning another amazing event,” said Christine Frederick, FLITE Center CEO. “ We can't wait to collaborate with Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood to create this next chapter which will raise much needed funds for the important work that we do at FLITE Center.”

From the moment guests step inside, they will be transported to a dazzling party atmosphere with popular hits, pulsating lights, champagne toasts, open bar, and gourmet bites. Headlining performers for this year's event will be revealed soon. Last year, nationally known entertainers Joe Posa and Michael Dean as Cher made special appearances.

In addition, guests will leave the event with coveted prizes from a balloon pop and luxury auction. Once the event concludes, guests may continue the party at DAER Nightclub, or choose to explore the many amenities of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

“STUDIO 54 REWIND" co-chairs are Susan Renneisen, vice president of community affairs and special events at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Julie Williamson-Bresset, senior vice president and private client advisor with Bank of America.

Frederick added, “On behalf of all of us at FLITE Center, we offer our sincere thanks to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and our committed partners, both companies and individuals, for their ongoing support.

STUDIO 54 REWIND" is presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Other sponsors to date include South Florida Business & Wealth, Tito's Handmade Vodka and Walgreens.

A ticket on-sale date will be announced soon. Follow FLITE Center at flitecenter.org

FLITE Center

FLITE Center (Fort Lauderdale Independence, Training & Education) Center was created in 2009 through a partnership of the Community Foundation of Broward, the United Way of Broward and the Junior League of Greater Fort Lauderdale, with the intent of offering comprehensive access to services for youth aging out of foster care. A not-for-profit organization, FLITE Center has become the hub of all support services for transitioning youth to become successful adults within a safe, nurturing environment that promotes personal growth while developing practical life skills. Based on community need, FLITE Center has expanded its reach to serve Palm Beach County at 816 Ninth Street in West Palm Beach. For more information, visit flitecenter.org.