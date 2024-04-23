SPIDER MAN: TURN OFF THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY is Coming to Don't Tell Mama

The performance will take place on May 17.

By: Apr. 23, 2024
SPIDER MAN: TURN OFF THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY is Coming to Don't Tell Mama
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Spider-Man: Turn Off The Unauthorized Parody is coming to Don't Tell Mama on May 17. Follow Peter as he faces the challenge of being Spider-Man, and a teen in love. You know, normal teen problems. Written by Sebastian Henson.

The cast includes Sebastian Henson (Fidelity Theatricals, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark Cabaret, Selections From Spring Awakening) as Peter Parker, Zehava Younger as Mary Jane Watson, Lawrence Karl as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin, Cat Tron (Seussical, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Arachne, and the ensemble, Layla Clarke (Urinetown), Kieran Fink, Riley Keohane, Matthew White, Johnny Hamilton-Janak (Heathers, Selections from Grease) and Chloe Law.

Musically Directed by Benjy Balatbat, Liz Hogg on Guitar and Ian Edward Tucksmith on Drums and vocals.

Cover is $25 with a $20 two-drink minimum, cash only. Make sure to get your tickets to have a great time!

TICKETS - https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/8183-fidelity-theatricals-presents-spider-man-turn-off-the-unauthorized-parody-5-17-24




Videos