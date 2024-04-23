Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Spider-Man: Turn Off The Unauthorized Parody is coming to Don't Tell Mama on May 17. Follow Peter as he faces the challenge of being Spider-Man, and a teen in love. You know, normal teen problems. Written by Sebastian Henson.

The cast includes Sebastian Henson (Fidelity Theatricals, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark Cabaret, Selections From Spring Awakening) as Peter Parker, Zehava Younger as Mary Jane Watson, Lawrence Karl as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin, Cat Tron (Seussical, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Arachne, and the ensemble, Layla Clarke (Urinetown), Kieran Fink, Riley Keohane, Matthew White, Johnny Hamilton-Janak (Heathers, Selections from Grease) and Chloe Law.

Musically Directed by Benjy Balatbat, Liz Hogg on Guitar and Ian Edward Tucksmith on Drums and vocals.

Cover is $25 with a $20 two-drink minimum, cash only. Make sure to get your tickets to have a great time!

TICKETS - https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/8183-fidelity-theatricals-presents-spider-man-turn-off-the-unauthorized-parody-5-17-24