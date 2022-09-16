SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED Celebrates 100th Performance And Says Goodbye To Phil Geoffrey Bond at 54 Below

Long-running NYC Cabaret Series

Sondheim Unplugged

celebrates 100th performance this Sunday and bids farewell to series creator and host

with special guest, Danielle Ferland

Sondheim Unplugged, the popular and award-winning monthly cabaret series currently in its 12th year, celebrates performance number 100 this Sunday, September 18th at 7pm at famed NYC nightspot 54 Below, where it has been in residence for the past 10 years. The event will also be live-streamed, and will feature special guests including Danielle Ferland (Into the Woods' original Little Red Riding Hood, Sunday in the Park with George's original Louise/Bathing Boy). Joining her are Eric Michael Gillett (Broadway's The Frogs), Lucia Spina (current Into the Woods revival), Albert Guerzon (current Into the Woods revival), & Sarah Rice (Sweeney Todd's original Johanna). Rounding out the cast are Evan Harrington (currently Amos in Broadway's Chicago), Drama-desk winner Jim Brochu, Rob Maitner and Kelli Rabke.

The performance also marks the last for series creator/producer/host Phil Geoffrey Bond, who will step down from his hosting and day-to-day producing duties, but stays on as Executive Producer. In a statement, Bond said:

"It's been a fabulous run of shows. Who ever thought we'd still be running all of these years later? When we started in 2010, it was just supposed to be for four shows to celebrate Steve's 80th birthday. I am so grateful to the over one hundred vocalists who remain a part of our company, the venues who have supported us, and most of all our devoted audiences from all over the world who have kept us thriving for the past 12 years and 100 NYC performances. It's been a thrill to celebrate Mr. Sondheim throughout this journey. The timing feels right now for me to embark upon other creative projects, but I leave my beloved show in the most capable of hands."

Beginning October 30th with the annual special edition of the series titled Into Sweeney Todd's Woods, longtime Sondheim Unplugged regulars Lucia Spina (currently on Broadway in Into the Woods) and Rob Maitner take over as Producer and Host, respectively.

Past special guests at Sondheim Unplugged have included original Sondheim cast members Lane Bradbury, Len Cariou, George Dvorsky, Steve Elmore, Harvey Evans, Annie Golden, Joanna Gleason, Joy Franz, Ken Jennings, Pamela Winslow-Kashani, Victoria Mallory, Donna McKechnie, Ann Morrison, Pamela Myers, Kurt Peterson, Teri Ralston, Sarah Rice, Jim Walton and Chip Zien amongst others, as well as Daisy Eagan, Claybourne Elder, Dee Hoty, Telly Leung, Karen Mason, Sally Mayes, Liz McCartney, Manu Narayan, Marni Nixon, Alice Ripley, Bruce Sabath, Elizabeth Stanley and Teri White.

Two volumes of cast albums titled Sondheim Unplugged: The NYC Sessions are currently available from Yellow Sound Label, with a third edition expected shortly. For more information visit THIS link.

For reservations to the in-person performance at 54 Below visit THIS link and HERE is the link for the live stream.