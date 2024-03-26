SHINING IN MISERY: A KING-SIZE PARODY to be Presented at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Shining in Misery: A King-Size Parody on May 8 2024 at 9:30pm. Join a chilling evening featuring songs and comedic highlights in celebration of the works of master macabrer, Stephen King. This critically-acclaimed show features songs including "Greener Mile," "Squint Through The Shining," "Number One Fan," "Get Busy Living, or Get Busy Dying," and many more.

It all starts during the "Misery" of a blizzard, when five people are drawn to the "shining" lights of the Overlook Hotel. The group includes Jack: the hotel's new caretaker, Wendy: his unhappy wife, Danny: their clairvoyant son, Annie: a quick to anger nurse, and Paul: the mysterious unconscious man she drags up to room 217. As the storm grows so do the mysteries of the hotel and the new guests sing and vocalize while hacking an onslaught of visitors - human, animal, and supernatural. Will this group be able to harmonize through "IT," take a "Stand," or fade into "The Mist?"

Shining in Misery: A King-Size Parody plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 8 2024 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees.) Premium seats are $73 (includes $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT SHINING IN MISERY: A KING SIZED PARODY

The show features music by Andrew Abrams (But I'm a Cheerleader, the Musical), Book by Colleen DuVall (White Zombie) and Book and Lyrics by Mark-Eugene Garcia (Eight Tales of Pedro, Standby, Jaime Lozano's Songs By An Immigrant). Directed by Donald Garverick (Off- Broadway: The Office!- a Musical Parody and 90210-The Musical).

The cast includes - Sarah Mackenzie Baron (The Office-a Musical Parody), Gail Becker (Natasha, Pierre... Midwest Premiere, Merrily We Roll Along), Cody Gerszewski (On the Right Track Off Broadway, Rio Uphill), Alex Gossard (Addams Family), Benji Heying (Legally Blonde, 54 Below/Actor Therapy), Sierra Rein ("Fleishman is in Trouble"), Jonathan Wagner (School of Rock on Broadway, The Griswold's Broadway Vacation), and Jason Williams (A Bronx Tale 1st national tour, Dreamgirls international tour).