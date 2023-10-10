SAN - A NEW MARDI GRAS MUSICAL Comes to 54 Below This Month

The performance is on Thursday, October 26th at 9:30pm.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

SAN - A NEW MARDI GRAS MUSICAL Comes to 54 Below This Month

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents San — a new Mardi Gras musical on Thursday, October 26th at 9:30pm. Mardi Gras meets Manhattan, Bourbon meets Broadway, and the “Big Easy” meets the “Big Apple” in San － a new musical following the life story of esteemed Mardi Gras designer San Nicholas from his impoverished childhood in the 1930s French Quarter of New Orleans, through his rise-and-fall fashion design career on 7th Avenue in the 1940s, to his eventual crowning as King of Mardi Gras. 

San in Concert at 54 Below will feature the performances of Jordi Viscarri (Oh Soledad: A Musical Journey of Peace), Samuel Li Weintraub (Miss Saigon), Elisa Galindez (Powerline Road, Queen Anne: A New Musical), Kyle Sherman (Ordinary Days 10th anniversary revival), Emily Sierra (Bayerische Staatsoper’s Idomeneo), Sam Caps (Pride & Prejudice, Show Me Eternity), and Sam Nasar (Unknown World), and will celebrate the life of the man who changed Mardi Gras forever!


San plays at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, October 26th at 9:30pm.  There is a $30-$40 cover charge ($34.50-$56.50 with fees), with Premium tickets at $65 ($73 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.
 




