Ryan James Monroe Makes Chelsea Table + Stage Debut With New Show

After mesmerizing crowds with two sold-out shows at Joe's Pub, powerhouse vocalist and icon in his own right, Ryan James Monroe (TIME TRAVELERS) makes his grand debut at Chelsea Table + Stage on May 4th at 7pm with a brand new show.

Backed by an incredible band featuring Ruth Klukoff (TIME TRAVELERS) on Violin, Rachel Gawell Burns (SIX, WAITRESS) on Cello, and longtime creative partner, composer Thomas Hodges (TIME TRAVELERS, SONATA 1962, DEAR HARVEY) on piano, Ryan will be joined by special guest Caleb Albert (GOSSIP GIRL, RADIO CITY CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR). This intimate new show is sure to draw you in with deep storytelling, elegant sass, and life-affirming music by Thomas Hodges, eight songs of which will be performed by RJM for the very first time.

While these new songs are guaranteed to be instant hits, you'll also have the chance to hear beloved songs from their debut album TIME TRAVELERS and a new take on one of Ryan's favorite tunes.

With Ryan James Monroe center stage, this concert promises to be unlike anything you've experienced. An event that is equal parts entertaining and spiritual, you will be challenged to escape your reality by confronting it head on. Given his track record for packing houses in New York City and beyond, this show is sure to sell out. Don't wait, grab your tickets today, and take a deep breath, as your presence has been requested in order to cast this next spell.