Ry Armstrong Announces Residence Show THEY // SHE // HE at The Green Room 42

Thursday, April 21st, 2022 - Ry Armstrong is debuting their show 'THEY // SHE // HE' at The Green Room 42. The concert will be at 7:00 PM on Monday, May 9th, 2022, at The Green Room 42 at 570 Tenth Avenue, 4th Floor inside YOTEL in New York City, New York. The show's purpose is to break the norm and to take the beautiful and imperfect world we live in and turn it on its head. Led by Ry Armstrong, they and their friends come together to gender-bend and recreate songs from Broadway and beyond through arrangements never heard before. Armstrong says "It is clear that mainstream society can feel like a binary place filled with boxes, labels, and expectations of which we are supposed to conform. At this show, we abandon that belief and choose to live with the spectrum in-between where anyone and everyone is welcome to come and celebrate." The show invites guests to join them in giving up the pressures and anxieties of today and come as your true authentic self. Tickets can be purchased online at the link below.

The concerts will continue on every second Monday of the month at 7 PM (June 13, July 11, August 8, September 12).

Tickets are available at www.theyshehe.xyz for $15. Each ticket includes a $10 food and beverage voucher.

www.theyshehe.xyz

BIOS

Ry Armstrong (they // she // he) is an American, genderqueer artist who was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by nature and the arts. Their upbringing, which did contain both white and male-presenting privilege, was full of arts education and ultimately compelled them to follow a career in storytelling. Shortly after finishing an undergraduate degree in theatre arts, they moved from the Emerald City to the Big Apple and quickly became involved, as an actor, in productions Off-Broadway (Pete the Cat, Orphans & Outsiders) and in regional houses across the country. Complementary to their acting, their focus lies on their international creative endeavors of producing and writing new works of art to be experienced on the stage and screen. After finishing their graduate degree in International Relations, they took an interest in environmental activism as that issue is set to be the defining crisis of their lifetime. Most recently, Armstrong can be seen in HBO's The Gilded Age starring Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon. @ryontheryse - ryarmstrong.co

Olivia Griffin (she/her) recently appeared in Harlem (Amazon Prime) and Little Shop of Horrors (Off-Broadway). Favorite credits include Beau, Anne of Green Gables, & The Rocky Horror Show. TikTok/Instagram: @og_oliviagriffin

Peter LaPrade (they/them) is an actor, musician, and genderless physical manifestation of light inhabiting this physical form on Earth for a relatively brief yet incredibly meaningful amount of time. Peter has been seen most recently in their own solo concert, Sunshine Soul, here at The Green Room 42. Favorite credits include This Ain't No Disco (Atlantic Theatre Company), The Lightning Thief, The Importance...Earnest, Spring Awakening, and HAIR. Protect trans kids!

JJ Niemann (he/him) is a NYC-based Broadway actor and content creator. Broadway: The Book of Mormon. Regional: the World Premiere of BLISS at The 5th Avenue Theatre; Footloose at The Rev Theatre Co.; Hairspray at The Muny; Shrek, Damn Yankees, South Pacific at Pittsburgh CLO; and the TikTok musicals for you, Paige and Ratatouille. Proud BFA Music Theatre grad of Elon University. Huge thanks to my agents at CGF Talent, Paul at Select Management Group, and my incredible family. Connect with JJ on Instagram or TikTok @jjniemann www.tiktok.com/@jjniemann

Brandon James Gwinn/Music Director (he/they) is a Drama League nominated and Richard Rodgers Award winning composer-lyricist, performer and producer. Solo albums: BULLIT (Queer Global Arts Festival Winner) & NOT TOO LATE Music producer: TWO BIRDS & ONE STONE (Billboard #1) by Trixie Mattel, LOVE FOOL by Alexis Michelle for Broadway Records, PLACE & TIME: SONGS BY ELLAROSE CHARY & BRANDON JAMES GWINN (featuring Tony Award winners Daisy Eagan, Amber Gray and Emmy Nominee Tituss Burgess, Broadway World Award Nominee). All available wherever music is streamed and sold. Theatre: THE SEANCE MACHINE (The Tank's Obie-Award-winning season) TL;DR. THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX (Richard Rodgers Award, Rhinebeck Writer's Retreat, UArts Polyphone Festival, O'Neill, NAMT), COTTON CANDY & COCAINE (Theatre C), QUEER.PEOPLE.TIME. (Catwalk Residency), MATCHMAKER MATCHMAKER, I'M WILLING TO SETTLE (A.R.T., NYMF) SMALL TOWN STORY (Village Originals, Seattle. World Premiere: American Theatre Group) Residencies: Ars Nova, Dramatists Guild Fellow, Roundabout Space Jam. Proud Recording Academy Grammy Voter and member of The Americana Music Association, The American Federation of Musicians and ASCAP. MFA from NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program.

Lucky Stiff/Directing Consultant (they/them) is a director, writer and performer. Their work combining nightlife culture and performance art has been featured at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, Steppenwolf Theatre, Goodman Theatre, Blue Man Group Chicago, Boy Friday Dance Company, the Bushwig Festival of Drag and more. They earned their MFA in Directing for Theater from Northwestern University, where they received a grant from the Center for Interdisciplinary Research in the Arts for their original immersive production Below: An Underworld Story. They are currently co-directing Get Out Alive, Nikki Lynette's new afrogoth musical about mental health. luckystiffdrag.com

